Video gives rare glimpse of lynx on the hunt in northern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – The Voyageurs Wolf Project released a video Monday of a lynx sneaking up on a grouse in northern Minnesota.

The lynx quietly stalks the bird along a snowy trail, before it flies away.

Voyageurs Wolf Project CBS

The University of Minnesota research group says it's rare to get video of a lynx, especially of one hunting.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources estimates that there are only about 100-300 lynx in the state.

