Video gives rare glimpse of lynx on the hunt in northern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS – The Voyageurs Wolf Project released a video Monday of a lynx sneaking up on a grouse in northern Minnesota.
The lynx quietly stalks the bird along a snowy trail, before it flies away.
WATCH MORE: Voyageurs Wolf Project gives unparalleled look into how wolves relate to their surroundings
The University of Minnesota research group says it's rare to get video of a lynx, especially of one hunting.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources estimates that there are only about 100-300 lynx in the state.
WATCH MORE: Voyageurs Wolf Project captures rare footage of cougar in northern Minn.
