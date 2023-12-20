Cougar killed on Golden Valley interstate to be taxidermized for educational display

MINNEAPOLIS — A cougar that traveled hundreds of miles from Nebraska to the Twin Cities before being hit and killed on an interstate highway will be taxidermized and put on display for educational purposes.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation board said the details are still being worked out, but the animal will be sent to a taxidermist, then "will be available at program facilities for all residents to see."

"Many of us were captivated by the prospect of such a majestic animal living among us and were saddened to hear how it met its end," park board Superintendent Al Bangoura said. "Now, there is an opportunity to give the story a happier ending. I'm appreciative of the DNR and community members coming together to help educate future generations on the wonderful variety of wildlife that can be found in our city."

The cougar, a 2-year-old male, came from the Oglala National Grasslands in northwestern Nebraska, according to its tag. A driver on Interstate 394 in Golden Valley hit and killed it on Dec. 6.

Video shows what appears to be a cougar on side of the road in Golden Valley following a crash. Nathan Kmet

In the days prior to that, a cougar was spotted in Minneapolis multiple times. DNR Wildlife Populations Manager Dan Stark said there's nothing to directly link the deceased cat to the one sighted earlier, but it was most likely the same one since they aren't common in the area.

Anyone who would like to financially support the cougar display can click here for details on how to do so.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has only verified 77 cougar sightings in the state since 2004, and the agency notes that each sighting does not necessarily represent a unique cat. If you do meet one of the cats, the DNR advises you to "make yourself appear larger and speak loudly and firmly" to scare them off. They are a protected species, so killing the animal is forbidden.

Anyone who sees a cougar should report the encounter to a conservation officer or local law enforcement officials. You can also call the DNR directly at 651-296-6157.

The DNR said there is no evidence that Minnesota has a self-sustaining cougar population, and any of the animals seen in the state are likely transients from the Dakotas or Nebraska.

Note: The video above originally aired Dec. 6, 2023.