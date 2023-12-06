Watch CBS News
Cougar struck by motorist, killed on Golden Valley interstate

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A motorist struck and killed a cougar on an interstate in the west metro.

A video, posted Wednesday morning on Facebook, shows what appears to be an SUV with heavy front-end damage and a dead cougar on the side of the road.  

The driver tells WCCO that the crash took place in Golden Valley on Interstate 394 near Highway 100. The driver is sore, but doing alright. 

Video shows what appears to be a cougar on side of the road in Golden Valley following a crash.  Nathan Kmet

The incident comes days after a cougar was spotted roaming through the Lowry Hill neighborhood of Minneapolis. City officials on Tuesday said it was spotted again near Kenwood Park. They believe it was traveling on popular trails near Lake of the Isles.

Cougars are rarely seen in the state but occasionally do appear, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Since 2004, there have been 77 verified cougar sightings.

DNR Wildlife Populations Manager Dan Stark told WCCO there's nothing to directly link the cougar struck early Wednesday morning with the one spotted in Lowry Hill, but it's most likely the same one since the area doesn't see many cougars.

Stark said the cougar that was killed is now in his agency's possession. They will assess its condition to get basic info about it, to determine whether it was being held captive, what kind of existence it had, and take samples to send to their lab.

A resident, Kristi, shared video with WCCO that showed the big cat.  Kristi

Conservation officials guess that the cougar traveled from the Western Dakotas or Northwestern Nebraska, as there isn't an established population of the animal in Minnesota. Some of the closest cougar populations can be found in the Black Hills.

If you encounter a cougar, you're advised to "make yourself appear larger and speak loudly and firmly" to scare them off, the DNR said. Do not shoot the animal, as they are a protected species.

The DNR says anyone who sees the animal should report the encounter to a conservation officer or local law enforcement officials so evidence can be documented. You can also call the DNR directly at 651-296-6157.

Cougar spotted on video in Minneapolis 02:16

This is a developing story, so check back for more. 

Cole Premo
Cole Premo is a web producer at WCCO.com. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

First published on December 6, 2023 / 8:14 AM CST

