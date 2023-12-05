Watch CBS News
Cougar spotted on video roaming through Minneapolis neighborhood

By Beret Leone

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A home surveillance camera spotted a wild cat roaming through a Minneapolis neighborhood Monday.

The animal, believed to be a cougar, was seen walking past two garages in the Lowry Hill neighborhood. Kristi, a resident, shared the video with WCCO. 

Kristi shared video with WCCO that showed the big cat.  Kristi

Cougars are rarely seen in the state, but occasionally do appear, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. 

"While evidence might suggest the animal's prevalence is increasing, the number of verified cougar observations indicate that cougar occurrence in Minnesota is a result of transient animals from the Western Dakotas," according to the DNR website

If you encounter one, you're advised to "make yourself appear larger and speak loudly and firmly" to scare them off, the DNR said. Do not shoot the animal, as they are a protected species.

The DNR says anyone who sees the animal should report the encounter to a conservation officer or local law enforcement officials so evidence can be documented.  

First published on December 5, 2023 / 10:53 AM CST

