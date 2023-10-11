Faribault cat sanctuary unveils new outdoor playground: "People care about them"

FARIBAULT, Minn. -- After a year of raising money, a cat sanctuary in Faribault has a new place for its cats to play.

Furball Farm Cat Sanctuary took in hundreds of feral cats to get them healthy and train them to be around humans.

Wednesday, they showed off its brand new outdoor space for the cats to roam.

Founder Julie Maverts says the outside is where most of the cats their had their start in life. Now, they're able to enjoy the outdoors along with the comforts of warmth, shelter, food and love.

"People care about them. They're not just nuisance cats trying to struggle outside," Maverts said. "These guys can enjoy the weather and then go in when they're cold. When they're hungry, they can go in and get food. I think they're gonna be a lot happier because they're in their natural environment. Yet, they can't actually leave this area but it's home."

Cats explore the new playground at Furball Farm Cat Sanctuary in Faribault. WCCO

Visiting hours at the sanctuary are from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Not all cats at Furball Farm are adoptable yet, but many of them are.

Thanks to donations, Furball Farm is able to offer assistance with low-cost neutering, along with flea and tick treatments for any cats in the community.

They also accept donations in cat litter and food. For more details into making a neuter appointment or to donate, click here.