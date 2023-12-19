WATCH: Deputy lassos goat in Rochester neighborhood

WATCH: Deputy ropes in goat on the loose in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A Minnesota deputy got to put his roping skills to good use Sunday morning after a goat was found wandering around a Rochester neighborhood.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says Rochester police officers were first called to the scene at about 11 a.m. before "Deputy Heiden self-dispatched" to help out.

Heiden made a stop at Leashes and Leads in Byron first to "borrow a rope," the sheriff's office said.

The goat was safely captured and transported to Rochester Animal Control.

"We'd like to say … Deputy - 1, Goat - 0 … but in the end, it was a win-win," the sheriff's office said.

The goat was eventually reunited with its owner.

