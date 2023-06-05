This adorable Minnesota cat is a finalist in the "Wacky Pet Names" national contest

Cats know when you're talking to them, research says

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota cat has a chance to be crowned the feline with the wackiest name in a national contest.

Voting is now open for Nationwide's 2023 "Wacky Pet Names" contest and will end on Friday. It includes names of dogs, cats and exotic pets. Winners from each category will be announced next week.

Among the finalists is a Minnesota feline called Prison Mike, named after Michael Scott's prison character in the hit comedy show "The Office."

The cat's owner, Marina, says her cat "was born as a crazy boy" and "one who maybe needs a cage" so the name is fitting.

Some other notable finalists include a dog in Pennsylvania named Sir Arthur Cowvin Moo Moo the Great, a cat in Oregon named Moira Rose McMurderpants Queen of Hearts, and a pig in Florida named Piggy Smalls.

Nationwide is an insurance company that also offers pet insurance.