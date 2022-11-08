Election Day: Midterms may alter the course of Minnesota going forward

Election Day: Midterms may alter the course of Minnesota going forwardget the free app
Voters across the country will determine control of the U.S. House and Senate, as well as a number of governor's races, in the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8. WCCO and CBS News Minnesota will be providing live coverage across all of its platforms as results come in.
In Minnesota, all eyes are on the gubernatorial race, as well as those for secretary of state, attorney general and state auditor.
Also, the 2nd Congressional District rematch between incumbent DFL Party Rep. Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner has emerged as one of the election cycle's most expensive races.
Gov. Tim Walz is seeking a second term, and Republican Dr. Scott Jensen is seeking to oust him.
Also at stake, control of the state legislature. The Minnesota House and Minnesota Senate have been split between parties since 2019.
In Wisconsin, pundits see a very tough race between incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels.
Nationwide, the latest CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows Republicans are favored to win control of the House, with Republicans leading in 228 seats. That would constitute a 15-seat gain — lower than average for a party challenging a first-term president in recent history. At that level, the majority line is just on the lower edge of the margin of error for our model.
There are currently five Senate races CBS News considers toss-ups. The Senate is currently split evenly between Republicans and Democrats.
How to watch 2022 election night results and live coverage
What: CBS News election night coverage
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022
Time: 4 p.m. CST: Special edition of "Red & Blue" on CBS News streaming
7 p.m. CST: "America Decides: Campaign '22" on TV and CBS News streaming
8 p.m. CST: WCCO Election Night coverage on CBS News Minnesota streaming
TV: CBS News stations (find your local station here)
Online stream: Live on CBS News or on your mobile or streaming device