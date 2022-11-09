Mary Moriarty becomes next Hennepin County attorney

MINNEAPOLIS – Mary Moriarty will serve as the next Hennepin County attorney.

Moriarty, the former chief public defender for Hennepin County, ran against Martha Holton Dimick, a former Hennepin County District Court judge. Holton Dimick conceded late Tuesday evening.

MORE: 2022 Election Results

"We built our coalition, and our coalition showed up," Moriarty said. "I am honored to serve as the next Hennepin County Attorney."

Moriarty ran on a platform centered on the need to reform public safety through data and research.

Mary Moriarty CBS

She won a $300,000 settlement last year from the State Board of Public Defense following the board's decision to not reappoint her as chief public defender. Moriarty believes she was passed over due to her support of social justice and racial reforms.

Moriarty, who had the DFL Party's endorsement, is filling the seat of outgoing Attorney General Mike Freeman, who held the office for two stints: 1991-1999, then 2007 to present. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar was in the role between Freeman's terms.