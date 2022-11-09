Rep. Dean Phillips wins reelection to 3rd Congressional District

MINNEAPOLIS -- Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips has been re-elected in Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District, holding back a challenge from Republican Party candidate Tom Weiler.

With 96% of the votes counted, the Associated Press said Phillips won the race with 59.7% of the votes.

Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District includes western suburbs like Edina, Minnetonka, and Maple Grove. From 1961 to 2018 the congressional seat was held by Republicans.

That changed in 2018 when DFL challenger Dean Phillips beat incumbent Rep. Erik Paulsen. Phillips won by more than 10 points, and the election solidified the district as Democratic-leaning.

Neither Phillips nor Weiler had any challengers during the primary elections earlier in the year.

As it was in a number of races this election cycle, abortion was a big talking point between the candidates.

"I am a father of two daughters," Phillips said in a conversation with WCCO's Esme Murphy. "I do not want my daughters growing up in a country that has withdrawn a freedom from American women, it's nauseating to me."

Weiler described himself as a stanch opponent of abortion rights, but he outlined some of his exceptions.

"I believe in exceptions for rape, incest, and for the life of the mother. And I think that abortion is an extremely critical issue," Weiler said." Obviously it should be an emotional, emotional, intense conversation because we're fundamentally, you know, discussing two inalienable rights, the life of the baby and the liberty of the woman."

Meanwhile, Phillips was among the Democratic Party members who broke rank when it came to the question of whether President Joe Biden should run again in 2024. Phillips made headlines when he said in an interview that he would like to see a new generation with fresh ideas leading the country.

"I think in 2024 it's going to be an opportunity, not to mention a national need, for a new generation of leaders on both sides of the aisle," Phillips said.

Phillips did clarify that if Biden, would be 86 at the end of a second term should he run again and win, was the nominee in 2024, he would support him.