Rep. Michelle Fischbach wins reelection in 7th District

MINNEAPOLIS -- Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach has won her bid for reelection in Minnesota's 7th Congressional District, the AP projects.

In 2020, Fischbach decisively flipped the district, which had been represented by DFL Rep. Collin Peterson for three decades.

Fischbach defeated Jill Abahsain for reelection. Abahsain is a writer and editor who ran unsuccessfully for state senate in District 12 in 2020.

Fischbach also previously served as has served as lieutenant governor and president of the Minnesota Senate.

Fischbach was one of two Minnesota representatives who objected to the certification of President Joe Biden's Electoral College votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania after the 2020 election. Fischbach said the election was "shrouded in allegations of irregularities and fraud too voluminous to ignore."

The Minnesota DFL party called for her to be expelled from Congress in response.

The 7th District encompasses much of western Minnesota, stretching from the border with Canada to Pipestone, Murray and Cottonwood counties in southern Minnesota.