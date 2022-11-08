2022 Wisconsin Senate race: Ron Johnson vs. Mandela Barnes

2022 Wisconsin Senate race: Ron Johnson vs. Mandela Barnesget the free app
Wisconsin's Senate race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes could come down to razor-thin results if it stays on trend with recent election outcomes in the state.
The Republican incumbent had a slight lead in the closing weeks, with a CBS News poll from October showing him with a one-point lead over Barnes, though other polls showed Johnson with a larger lead. CBS News' Battleground Tracker rates this race a toss-up.
Johnson got a boost from voters' concerns about crime and economic issues, while Barnes had strong support from voters' who saw abortion as one of the top issues.
Polls close at 9 p.m. ET. See live election results here after the polls close.
The race
A CBS News poll in October found that Johnson's views on the 2020 election may be alienating some independents and Republicans who believe Johnson wanted the election overturned. But Johnson got a majority of support from voters who thought COVID-19 restrictions in the state were too strict.
Johnson won his first Senate race in 2010, unseating Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold. This year, Johnson is the only incumbent Republican senator running for reelection in a state President Biden won in 2020.
Barnes became Wisconsin's first Black lieutenant governor in 2018 and he would become the state's first Black U.S. senator if he defeats Johnson. Barnes has cited former President Barack Obama as his inspiration for entering politics.
President Biden had a narrow victory in the state in 2020 after former President Donald Trump won it in 2016.