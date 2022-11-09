Gov. Walz wins against challenger Dr. Scott Jensen

MINNEAPOLIS -- Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan staved off a challenge by Republican Party candidates Dr. Scott Jensen and former Vikings player Matt Birk, becoming yet another in Minnesota's long history of governors winning at least two terms, the AP has projected.

Walz was expected to give remarks shortly before 11 p.m., but a campaign spokesperson said he received a call from President Biden congratulating him.

Going into the final days of campaigning, Real Clear Politics identified the match-up Walz and Jensen as a "toss-up" with its averages of polling data showing Walz leading by 4.3 percentage points. Other election analysts predicted the contest would be a relatively easy victory for Walz.

WCCO's Caroline Cummings reported national groups poured money into Minnesota's governor's race. The Republican Governors Association last week donated $750,000 to a local political fund, campaign finance records show, and the money is going toward an attack ad against Walz that falsely claims he said he wanted to "defund the police." On Monday, the Democratic Governors Association also pumped $500,000 into Minnesota.

The two sparred in far fewer in-person debates than all gubernatorial races in the last two-plus decades, with only three in total. The final debate happened the last week of October. The two previously debated earlier that month, which marked their first head-to-head match-up since early August.

The two focused on issues of abortion rights, education, and Walz's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ads in support of Walz repeatedly hammered Jensen's past statements about his desire to end abortion in Minnesota, which he countered by saying it was settled law in this state. Ads supporting Jensen blasted Walz's response to the riots and unrest following the murder of George Floyd.

Jensen also repeatedly blamed Walz and the DFL state leaders for failing to prevent the country's largest COVID-19 fraud case. Feeding Our Future, a nonprofit, is accused of stealing $250 million meant to feed low-income kids during the pandemic.

Walz, speaking with WCCO's Esme Murphy, defended how the Department of Education handled the food fraud allegations, as well as the riot response.

Another controversial moment on the campaign trail came over the summer, as Walz criticized Jensen for his repeated comments that equated masking rules and other restrictions the governor imposed early in the COVID-19 pandemic with the rise of authoritarianism in Nazi Germany and the Holocaust.

"When I make a comparison that says that I saw government policies intruding on American freedoms incrementally, one piece at a time, and compare that to what happened in the 1930s, I think it's a legitimate comparison," Jensen replied in the aftermath. "It may not strike your fancy, that's fine. But this is how I think and you don't get to be my thought police person."

Both candidates picked up a number of high-profile endorsements as days to the election counted down. Jensen picked up an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, which he said his campaign did not actively seek. Walz received endorsements from former President Barack Obama, as well as former governor Jesse Ventura.