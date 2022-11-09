Rep. Angie Craig wins rematch with Tyler Kistner in 2nd District, AP projects

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- U.S. Rep. Angie Craig is projected to win her rematch against Republican Tyler Kistner to represent Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District.

The race between Craig and Kistner is among the closest congressional contests in the country. Nonpartisan Cook Political Report, which analyzes races across the country, identified it as one of just 30 "toss-ups" in the country that could determine who controls the U.S. House of Representatives.

In 2018, Craig defeated incumbent Republican Jason Lewis in what is considered to be a highly competitive district that is evenly split between Republicans and Democrats.

Craig beat out Kistner in 2020 with fewer than 10,000 votes.

While Kistner stressed issues like the economy and inflation, Craig focused on her endorsement by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association and abortion rights.

The 2nd District's Legal Marijuana Now candidate Paula Overby died in early October remained on the ballot Tuesday.

In 2020, the Legal Marijuana Now candidate Adam Charles Weeks also passed away suddenly weeks before the election, which led to a court battle. He still received roughly 25,000 votes.