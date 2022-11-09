Election results: Republicans concede majority in Minnesota Senate

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The balance of power has apparently shifted to the Democrats in the Minnesota Senate following Tuesday's general election.

Republicans conceded the majority Wednesday morning, with Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller saying "it does not look like Senate Republicans will maintain control of the Senate."

The DFL had already claimed the victory earlier on Wednesday. Party leaders planned to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. CBS News Minnesota plans to carry that press conference live.

Some state Senate races have yet to be officially called.

Minnesota has, for the past four years, had a split legislature, with Republicans controlling the state Senate and Democrats the state House. In the past three decades, there have been only two years where Democrats had the trifecta of the governorship, the Senate and the House. That happened in 2013 and 2014.

Republicans have been in power of the Senate since 2017. Aside from the past four years and the years 2011 and 2012, Democrats have been in control of the Senate since 1992.

Going into the midterm elections, more states currently have Republican trifectas compared to those with Democratic trifectas, including the neighboring states of Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota. Wisconsin state legislature has been under Republican control, but under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. That race as of Tuesday night was still too close to call.