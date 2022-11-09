DFL Rep. Ilhan Omar wins 5th Congressional District reelection

MINNEAPOLIS – U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has won a third term representing Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District, defeating Republican challenger Cicely Davis.

The Democratic congresswoman, one of the most visible figures on the political left, has led the Fifth District since 2019. The district - one of the most Democratic in the country, and the most Democratic in Minnesota - includes Minneapolis and 14 surrounding suburbs.

"We have survived a wannabe fascist president, a once in a lifetime pandemic that took so many of our family members, the murder of George Floyd in our city and the uprising that followed. So I know we're gonna survive whatever they throw at us over the next two years," Omar said.

Omar surprised political analysts in August when she won her primary against Democratic challenger Don Samuels by just 2 percentage points. By comparison, she defeated 2020 challenger Antone Melton-Meaux by 20 points.

Rep. Ilhan Omar Getty Images



Samuels' pro-police stance countered that of the congresswoman, who supported the failed Minneapolis ballot measure that - in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police – sought to replace MPD with a new public safety agency.

Davis, who describes herself as "a conscious, concerned conservative," is the state director of the anti-poverty organization Blexit.

Her campaign focused on public safety concerns, specifically how crime has bled from Minneapolis into the suburbs, as well "kitchen table issues" like inflation's impact on family finances.