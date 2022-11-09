GOP challenger Kim Crockett loses to incumbent Steve Simon in SOS race

MINNEAPOLIS – DFL incumbent Steve Simon is projected to win a third term as Minnesota's secretary of state, defeating Republican challenger Kim Crockett, AP reports.

Simon will continue to oversee the administration of elections in Minnesota, a state known for its consistently high voter turnout.

Crockett, an attorney, campaigned on a platform that sought to increase confidence in the state's election system. She pushed for changes that included narrowing Minnesota's 46-day early voting period and requiring a special voter identification card – a move that was previously rejected by voters in a 2012 constitutional amendment. She also criticized Simon's decisions that made voting easier during the pandemic, calling the moves "lawless and partisan."

Simon defended his office's track record during debates against Crockett, citing that there were only 17 confirmed voter misconduct cases in Minnesota since the 2020 election

Crockett, who was endorsed late last month by former President Donald Trump, had stated during her campaign that the 2020 election was rigged against him. In her last debate against Simon, she insisted that should would accept the results of the 2022 election, whether she won or lost, unless there was a state-triggered recount.