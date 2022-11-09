Watch CBS News
Longtime U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum defeats Republican challenger May Lor Xiong

ST. PAUL, Minn. --  Longtime U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum is projected to hold on to her seat in Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District, defeating Republican challenger May Lor Xiong. 

With 77% of the votes counted, the Associated Press said McCollum won reelection 67-32.

The district has favored Democrats; McCollum handily won reelection in 2020 by more than 30 points and has represented the district for over two decades. 

Xiong is the first Hmong Republican in the country to win a primary for a U.S. House seat. 

The district covers St. Paul and suburbs in Ramsey and Washington counties.

November 8, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

