Officials: Deadly U-Haul rampage suspect Weng Sor was suffering from "mental health crisis"
NEW YORK -- Police are revealing more details about Monday's deadly truck rampage in Brooklyn.
One person was killed and at least eight others, including a police officer, were injured when the driver of a U-Haul truck hit pedestrians at Bay Ridge Parkway and Fifth Avenue in Brooklyn.
The incident started around 11 a.m. The driver hit the pedestrians, then evaded police until he was stopped near the BQE at Hamilton Avenue and Columbia Street in Red Hook.
The driver, 62-year-old Weng Sor, was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree and seven counts of attempted murder.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Suspect Weng Sor waiting to face a judge
There were moments of panic Monday as police officers from the 68th Precinct rushed students inside a school, knowing that just blocks away, a man behind the wheel of a rented truck was plowing down innocent people
Police say that man is 62-year-old Weng Sor. While being transported from the 68th Precinct on Tuesday night, Sor shouted out loud, but it was difficult to understand.
The NYPD wouldn't get into Sor's mental health history but say his family confirms he was off medication and claims he saw an invisible object moving towards him when he went on the deadly spree.
That spree took the life of 44-year-old Ye YiJie. Surveillance video shows his bicycle getting dragged under a speeding U-Haul truck.
Family members say Ye was a devoted single father to three teenagers, twin boys and a girl. He often pulled late-night hours, even collecting cans to supplement his income.
Neighbors say two years ago he was badly injured in another car accident, but kept working.
"He was a very good dad. Sometimes I used to go downstairs, like when I went the last time, he was cooking for them. The kids were there playing around," neighbor Peter Chuc said.
Several others narrowly avoided similar tragedy.
Video shows Mohamed Abdelmagid diving for safety.
"I see the car is coming to hit me, and I only have one second or two seconds," Abdelmagid said.
Of the eight people injured, one person, Mohammed Rakchi, remains in a medically induced coma.
"When I went to the hospital, I saw him in critical condition," said Rakchi's wife, Nadjet Tchenar.
Lawyers for his family say they are starting their own investigation into how police handled the incident.
"A police cruiser actually ran up onto a sidewalk in a crowded neighborhood where there were stores, in broad daylight, one must wonder whether or not that was a triggering event," lawyer Derek Sells said.
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell says the NYPD is still conducting their investigation on the tactics used in Monday's chase.
"So there are a number of different scenes and videos we have to evaluate, so the response to this scene will be part of that investigation as well," she said.
Monday's rampage lasted about 45 minutes.
Sor is facing murder, attempted murder and assault charges.
Bodycam video shows officer getting children off Brooklyn street
Police on Tuesday released bodycam video showing an NYPD officer getting children and others out of a street just blocks away from the deadly U-Haul rampage.
The Brooklyn street had been blocked off as part of the Play Streets program, which closes the street to vehicular traffic for children and pedestrians to enjoy.
Video shows the officer pulling up to the blocked-off street and running down to where children and adults were gathered in the middle of the road, telling them to get off the street and get inside the school.
In a tweet, the NYPD said, "On Monday morning, with a man violently driving a U-Haul truck and striking people just blocks away, these 68th Precinct officers cleared dozens of elementary school children, teachers, & staff from this Brooklyn Playstreet – saving lives and preventing further tragedy. Your officer's actions further exemplify the NYPD's unwavering commitment to protecting the communities we serve."
Lawyers for U-Haul truck rampage victim question NYPD's role in chase
The wife of one of the men seriously injured in the U-Haul truck rampage in Brooklyn spoke out Tuesday.
Lawyers for the victim's family say right now, they can't say if the NYPD triggered the suspect into driving into a crowd of people, but at this point, they are not taking the NYPD's word for it, and they are starting their own investigation.
Mohammed Rakchi remains in a medically induced coma and is currently in critical condition at Lutheran Hospital. We're told he suffered massive head trauma, fractured ribs, a broken pelvis and a number of other injuries.
His wife says Monday was a routine day for the father of two. He took his daughter to school that morning, and his wife got a call in the afternoon that he was in the hospital.
Rakchi's wife has now secured a lawyer from the Cochran Firm who says they are here to make sure the family's rights are protected and that they will be looking at every angle.
"When you look at the video of the accident and you see the high-speed chase that was taking place where a police cruiser actually ran up onto a sidewalk in a crowded neighborhood where there were stores, in broad daylight, one must wonder whether or not that was a triggering event for this driver and what might have led him to do the things that he did," lawyer Derek Sells said.
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell says the department is looking into the tactics used during Monday's chase.
"So there are a number of different scenes and videos we have to evaluate, so the response to this scene will be part of that investigation as well," she said.
We're told Rakchi underwent surgery Tuesday.
Victim killed in truck rampage remembered as a devoted father
Surveillance video shows 44-year-old Ye YiJie's bicycle getting dragged under a speeding U-Haul truck, leaving behind a trail of wreckage, a grieving family and three fatherless children.
CBS2's Christina Fan spoke to his emotional cousin, Michael Chen, over the phone.
"He tried to do his best to provide for the kids. It's one of the reasons why he picked this delivery job because it's so flexible, he can be there when the kids need him," Chen said.
Family members say Ye was a devoted single father to three teenagers, twin boys and a girl. He often pulled late-night hours, even collecting cans to supplement his income.
"He was a very good dad. Sometimes I used to go downstairs, like when I went the last time, he was cooking for them. The kids were there playing around," neighbor Peter Chuc said.
Of the nine total victims injured in Monday's deadly rampage, several others narrowly avoided similar tragedy.
Video shows Mohamed Abdelmagid, a livery cab driver, dive for safety as the U-Haul barreled down the sidewalk he was standing on at Third Avenue
"I see the car is coming to hit me, and I only have one second or two seconds," Abdelmagid said.
Abdelmagid spoke to CBS2 from his living room, moments after getting discharged from the hospital. He suffered sprains and bruises to his hand, leg, ribs and knees, but he says the pain is nothing compared to other families.
"If he hit me, 100 percent," he said.
"You would have died?" Fan asked.
"One hundred percent because he was really fast," Abdelmagid said.
Police say one victim remains in critical condition. The other seven have minor injuries ranging from broken bones to cuts and bruises.
YiJie's family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs. Click here to donate.
NYPD: Suspect has 8 prior arrests, dating to 2002
CBS2 has learned new details about the suspect accused of running over several people throughout Brooklyn on Monday with a rented U-Haul.
One of the victims, a 44-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries.
The NYPD announced Tuesday suspect Weng Sor faces one count of second-degree murder, seven counts of attempted murder and potentially one more for injuring a police officer.
Investigators say in just an hour Monday he struck at least nine people in lower Brooklyn.
The NYPD said Sor began his deadly rampage at around 10:20 a.m. in Sunset Park, striking people with the vehicle in seven different locations throughout Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights before he was arrested in Red Hook outside the Battery Tunnel at around 11:24 a.m.
"The police, they came and they cross the car. The guy, they get out by himself after they pull the guns," witness Enrique Barranco said.
"Based on interviews with family members and confirmed when interrogated by NYC Detective Bureau, we believe Mr. Sor was suffering from a mental health crisis at this time. There is no nexus to terrorism," NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.
The NYPD said Sor is a resident of Las Vegas and lives with his mom, but showed up at his ex-wife and son's home in Bay Ridge earlier this month.
No one came to the door at the residence on Tuesday, but police said Sor had an altercation with his son the day he appeared.
"On the same day, Feb. 8, he was stopped by Highway Patrol on the Belt Parkway for speeding and having a commercial vehicle on the Belt Parkway," Essig said.
The NYPD said Sor has eight prior arrests, dating to 2002, including DUI, evading a police officer, battery, and resisting arrest.
"And his latest arrest on Feb. 6 of this year -- reckless driving and possession of marijuana in South Carolina," Essig said.
As for what prompted this rampage, the NYPD said Sor stated he saw an invisible object come at him while driving the U-Haul.
The NYPD said it has information from Sor's family that confirmed he was off his medication, but they did not want to comment on his mental health history.
NYPD officials give briefing on incident
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell held a news conference about the incident, which she started by offering condolences to the family of the man who died.
"A 44-year-old male was struck while operating his moped at Bay Ridge Parkway and Fifth Avenue. He has succumbed to his injuries. The condolences of the entire New York City Police Department are with that family today," Sewell said. "This episode highlights again the importance of the women and men of the NYPD to be ready at a moment's notice for absolutely anything, and yesterday they were."
Sewell said the NYPD has worked up a timeline of the entire incident. It lasted more than an hour.
- Approximately 10:20 a.m. - A 34-year-old on a bicycle is struck by the U-Haul at 55th Street and 4th Avenue
- 10:27 a.m. - A 33-year-old on a bicycle is struck on Senator Street and 5th Avenue
- 10:31 a.m. - 30-year-old knocked off his bicycle at Bay Ridge Parkway and 7th Avenue
- 10:36 a.m. - 51-year-old victim on a moped was hit at Bay Ridge Parkway and 12th Avenue
- 10:50 a.m. - A 38-year-old victim on an e-bike was struck and injured at around the same time as the 44-year-old, who later died.
- 10:57 a.m. - 32-year-old victim on moped struck at 72nd Street and 3rd Avenue
- 11:03 a.m. - NYPD officer injured when U-Haul rammed his car at Wakeman Place and Ridge Boulevard
- 11:05 a.m. - 66-year-old walking near 73rd Street and 3rd Avenue is struck
- 11:09 a.m. - NYPD helicopter spots the U-Haul at 86th Street and 4th Avenue in Bay Ridge
- 11:16 a.m. - NYPD helicopter spots the truck at Belt Parkway and Shore Road
- 11:19 a.m. - NYPD helicopter spots the truck passing 43rd Street and BQE area, headed toward Manhattan
- 11:24 a.m. - NYPD units box in the truck at the Hamilton Avenue and Columbia Street area.
"The ... male driver was then quickly taken into custody without further incident," Sewell said.
"Arrested and being charged is Weng Sor, a male Asian, 62 years old," NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.
Sor's last residence was in Las Vegas.
"His criminal record includes eight prior arrests" in Las Vegas, Essig said. Those include DWI, evading police officers, battery, resisting arrest, domestic battery, and battery with a deadly weapon.
He is facing charges in New York of murder in the second degree, and seven counts of attempted murder.
"We believe Mr. Sor was suffering from a mental health crisis. At this time, there is no nexus to terrorism," Essig said.
Questioning of suspect Weng Sor continues
On Monday morning, a truck rampage went on for more than four miles through Brooklyn.
The NYPD is still trying to figure out why a driver plowed through several people with a U-Haul, killing one person and injuring eight others.
Police have suspect Weng Sor in custody. Over the last 24 hours they have been questioning him.
At some point, the 62-year-old is expected to be walked out of the 68th Precinct in Bay Ridge and transported to arraignment court. That's when we will know what charges he is facing.
John Dias has the latest developments.
Searching for a motive behind deadly attack
One person is dead and eight others are injured following Monday's truck rampage in Brooklyn.
Police say a 62-year-old man in a rented U-Haul led police on a chase that lasted more than four miles.
Investigators are still looking into why he drove into several people, but sources tell CBS2 he told officers he "wanted to die."
John Dias has the latest developments overnight.
Councilman Brannan: "It's a really rough day for our little town here"
CBS2 has learned the victim who lost his life in Monday incident was 44 years old and died from a head injury.
The eight injured victims include mothers, fathers and brothers. Some were biking to work and others were heading to do their taxes, but none thought they would wind up in the hospital.
Yi Chun He walked out of NYU Langone with her foot in a cast, hours after the mother of two was hit by the U-Haul truck during a driver's rampage in Brooklyn.
When asked if she saw the U-Haul coming, Chun He said, "Yes, just hit me, just hit me. When he sees me, just comes hits me."
The Brooklyn woman told CBS2 she was standing along Bay Ridge Parkway with her e-bike, which was destroyed by the impact.
"I'm very scared," Chun He said.
CBS2 met these three siblings coming to visit their brother, Ever Coy. The 30-year-old delivery driver was on his way to work when they said the U-Haul careened into him.
"Thank God he is stable. He has a broken foot and a lot of bruises," Eddy Coy said in Spanish. "We don't know how long it will take to get better, but we're hoping for the best because we depend on each other."
Some pedestrians were able to jump out of the way as the truck barreled through Bay Ridge. Tarek Mustafa said it narrowly missed him.
"I'm in a corner, you know, when he came in first, and then he changed his mind and he got on the sidewalk," Mustafa said.
Surveillance video from 3rd Avenue and 72nd Street shows the truck clipping a moped and then jumping the curb, almost running over a man, who was seen receiving medical attention. CBS2 spoke to his employer.
"I tried to, you know, calm him down. That's all. I mean, it was just a big bang, and I was holding the driver for like, I guess 10, 15 seconds, then ambulance arrived and took him to the hospital," the employer said.
Councilman Justin Brannan visited some of the victims, many his constituents, at the hospital.
"One guy was just on his way to get his taxes done. He's got two kids, married with two kids, so it's a really rough day for our little town here," Brannan said.
Sophia Agag came to visit her friend Mohammed Zakaria Rakchi, a father of two who is critical at NYU Langone.
"He's severely injured, a lot of broken bones. He's fighting for his life, basically," Agag said.
The victims range in age from 30 to 66. CBS2 has learned all of the remaining victims are in stable condition.
NYPD: 44-year-old male victim dies
The NYPD said Monday night one of the victims, a 44-year-old man, died at Lutheran Hospital, hours after he was struck at Bay Ridge Parkway and 5th Avenue.
A second person remains critical.
CBS2's affiliate station in Las Vegas says suspect has violent past
CBS2 has learned that Monday was not the first arrest for a man accused of going on a violent rampage throughout Brooklyn with a rented U-Haul.
NYPD sources say investigators are questioning 62-year-old Weng Sor at the 68th Precinct in Bay Ridge, and that the department interacted with Sor once before, in 2019, for a call about an emotionally disturbed person.
And that was also not his first encounter with police.
Surveillance video shows the driver swerving erratically through Bay Ridge on Monday morning, knocking out a bike and driving on the sidewalk as a pedestrian runs out of the way.
Police say he drove through seven locations, including 55th and 4th Avenue.
"We just heard like a big boom thing," Quick Deli manager Alex Zub said.
Zub shared video of the driver zig zagging down the road.
"It just sounded like a car accident. We all ran outside and we seen like the U-Haul truck or whatever," Zub said.
Police sources say Sor drove through seven locations, striking pedestrians, e-bikes and, eventually, a police officer who helped stop him at Columbia Street and Hamilton Avenue in Red Hook.
"The patrol got in front of the truck and then the truck got into the sidewalk and he couldn't move and right away the officer got out of the car, pull out the gun and the guy had no choice but to stop," witness Ignacio De La Cruz said.
CBS2's affiliate station in Las Vegas reports that Sor served time in prison in Nevada after police said he stabbed his brother in 2015.
"It makes me feel scared," Zub said.
Zub said he often walks to a barber shop near the intersection, and he's glad he wasn't due for a haircut on Monday.
"Imagine if I was getting a haircut. That's scary. Like, especially if my kids was coming home from school," he said.
CBS2's affiliate in Vegas also that Sor was also arrested in 2020 after police said he stabbed a roommate.
Police sources say the suspect may have been living out of the U-Haul truck and that he first rented it in Florida last month, adding he told officers he "wanted to die."
Witnesses describe harrowing scene as U-Haul barreled into pedestrians
As the U-Haul truck involved in Monday's incident barreled through Brooklyn, hitting pedestrians, the people who saw it all happen were in complete shock.
CBS2 spoke to witnesses in Bay Ridge.
Woman discharged from hospital with foot injury
A mother of two injured in the rampage was discharged from the hospital hours later with a cast on her foot.
Yi Chun, 38, told CBS2 she was going to visit a friend before picking up her kids from school when, in a flash, the truck was driving toward her.
Chun said she barely had time to react.
Witness: "Just kind of recklessly driving and hitting, running over people"
It all ended on Hamilton Avenue, parallel to the entrance to the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel.
Police say an NYPD patrol car was able to cut off the U-Haul, sending the truck onto the sidewalk, and forcing the suspect to surrender.
Surveillance video shows how the driver radically made his way through Brooklyn Monday morning, knocking out a bike and hopping onto the sidewalk as a pedestrian runs out of the way.
"Just kind of recklessly driving and hitting, running over people, delivery people on their delivery bikes," said Carroll Gardens resident Isa Rosenbloom.
The NYPD says just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a man driving U-Haul truck in Bay Ridge. At least eight people were struck in seven different locations before the NYPD ended the violent rampage at Columbia Street and Hamilton Avenue.
"The patrol got in front of the truck, and then the truck got into the sidewalk," said witness Ignacio De La Luz. "And he couldn't move. And right away the officer got out of the car, pull out the gun, and they guy had no choice but to stop."
A photo shows the suspect detained moments after. Sources say he is 62-year-old Weng Sor, born in Malaysia, but a U.S. citizen living in New York City for at least a decade.
Sources say he has no criminal record in the city, but the NYPD did interact with him in July 2019 in response to an emotionally disturbed person call in Queens. He was allegedly jumping around in traffic.
"At this time, we have no indication that there is any terrorism involvement in this incident," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.
Sources say he told cops transporting him to the 68th Precinct for questioning that he "wanted to die," but has not talked about his intention or motive.
There was an American flag in the front of the vehicle decorated with red and white stars..
Near the crash scene are a pillow and clothes on the ground, and cardboard boxes in the back of the U-Haul, making it appear was living out of the U-Haul.
"I'm feeling a little bit nervous," said witness Enrique Barranco.
Sources say Sor has a Nevada driver's license, and rented the U-Haul in in Florida. Earlier this month he received two summonses for speeding and for taking a commercial vehicle on the Belt Parkway.
U-Haul says the truck was rented out on Feb. 1 out of West Palm Beach for 30 days, with a return date of March 3. The truck was supposed to be returned to the same spot it was rented. It's the first time the suspect had rented a U-Haul, the company said.
The company says it is working closely with police on the case.
New details on suspect
Sources said the suspect was born in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and is a U.S. citizen. The sources said he's been in New York for at least 10 years and has no criminal record in New York City.
Sources said the suspect rented the truck in Daytona Beach, Florida on January 23. He may have been living in the truck.
Four of the people he allegedly struck were on e-bikes, and one was on a moped. Two were pedestrians, as well as the police officer. Four of those injured are now in critical condition.
First look at suspect
CBS2 obtained this photo of the suspect as he was being taken into custody following what authorities called a "violent rampage through Brooklyn."
Eight people were hurt, including a police officer. Two of those injured are in critical condition, and two are in serious. The rest of the injuries are considered minor, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.
Watch the NYPD news conference
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell says the driver went on a "violent rampage through Brooklyn."
The incident started at about 10:50 a.m. in Bay Ridge, Sewell said.
"The vehicle struck a number of people, ultimately being stopped here, near the entrance of the Battery Tunnel into Manhattan by our Highway Patrol units," Sewell said.
Eight people were struck, including one police officer. Two people are in critical condition, two are in serious, and four have minor injuries.
There are seven locations to process as part of the investigation, Sewell said.
"At this time, we have no indication that there is any terrorism involvement in this incident," Sewell said. "What we saw today is a clear example why, every moment of every day, the NYPD must be prepared for every possibility."
Suspect told police "I want to die"
The suspect, a man in his 60s, has been arrested. Charges have not yet been announced.
He told police on his way to the precinct for questioning "I want to die."
So far there's still no word on his motivation for allegedly striking the pedestrians.
Spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams: "No additional credible threats"
A spokesperson says Mayor Eric Adams has been briefed on the situation, and the NYPD is continuing its investigation.
"There are no additional credible threats at this time," Fabien Levy wrote on Twitter.
A news conference was expected to be held soon.
Authorities now say 8 people are hurt
Authorities now say a total of eight people have been hurt in the incident.
Two people are in critical condition, two in serious, and four others are being treated for minor injuries.
They were taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn and Maimonides Medical Center.
Surveillance video shows U-Haul narrowly missing a pedestrian
Surveillance video shows just how close the U-Haul came to hitting a pedestrian.
The video shows the U-Haul climbing on to the sidewalk. A pedestrian walking down the street sees the truck coming right at him.
He can be seen on the video running to the left, trying to get into the street, when the truck just barely misses him. He ultimately dives to the ground.
The truck was pursued by a police car, which also climbed onto the sidewalk.
Suspect is a man in his 60s
The rear of the truck has been cleared by the NYPD's Bomb Squad - there was nothing in the back.
The suspect is a man in his 60s.
Police are expected to release more information in a news conference, expected to take place shortly.
Gov. Kathy Hochul briefed on situation
"I have been briefed on the developing situation in Brooklyn. My team is coordinating with [the New York State Police] and [the NYPD] and are ready to provide any assistance as the investigation continues," Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote on Twitter.
Suspect vehicle rammed police cars
At least four people were hurt in the incident, authorities said.
During the incident, police tried to stop the vehicle by boxing it in at 74th Street and Third Avenue.
The suspect rammed two police cars and escaped down 75th Street.
Police have shut down the immediate vicinity around the stopped vehicle as a precaution as the bomb squad examines it.
There's nothing to suggest it is carrying explosives, but police are taking precautions.
Councilman Justin Brannan says driver went on a "rampage"
"A man driving a U-Haul went on a rampage in Bay Ridge. He was just apprehended in Sunset Park. Several people were hit and badly injured. We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn't an accident," Councilman Justin Brannan wrote on Twitter.
3 people struck by truck; Driver in custody
Initial reports suggest the driver hit three pedestrians at Fifth Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway in Bay Ridge.
Police tried to stop him, but he drove off, traveling through Brooklyn and eventually going north on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.
The vehicle was stopped near the BQE at Hamilton Avenue and Columbia Street in Red Hook.
There was no immediate word on the condition of those hurt.
The driver of the truck has been taken into custody.
The NYPD Bomb Squad will examine the inside of the truck as a precaution.