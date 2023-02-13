Mother of 2 hurt in Brooklyn U-Haul truck rampage discharged from hospital with foot injury

NEW YORK -- A mother of two injured in Monday's U-Haul truck rampage in Brooklyn was discharged from the hospital hours later with a cast on her foot.

Yi Chun, 38, told CBS2 she was going to visit a friend before picking up her kids from school when, in a flash, the truck was driving toward her.

Chun said she was standing with her e-bike by Bay Ridge Parkway and 7th Avenue when she saw the truck run a red light and drive right in her direction.

Chun said she barely had time to react before she and her bike were hit.

"It hit me. When he see me, just comes, hit me," Chun told CBS2's Ali Bauman.

Chun shared photos of the scene that show her red basket on one side of the street and her turned-over bike on the other.

Another picture showed her e-bike was mangled.

"It's very crazy. I've only seen this in the movie," said Chun. "I'm very scared. I'm scared even now."

Chun was one of eight people hurt in the attack. Six, including Chun, were taken to NYU Langone in Sunset Park. Two went to Maimonides Hospital.