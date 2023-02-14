Watch CBS News

44-year-old man in U-Haul rampage dies

The eight injured victims include mothers, fathers and brothers. Some were biking to work and others were heading to do their taxes, but none thought they would wind up in the hospital. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.