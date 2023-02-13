At least 3 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Brooklyn; Driver in custody

At least 3 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Brooklyn; Driver in custodyget the free app
NEW YORK - Multiple emergency responders are on the scene after a vehicle struck multiple people in Brooklyn.
It happened around 11 a.m. on Bay Ridge Parkway and Fifth Avenue.
There was no immediate word on the number of people hurt, or their condition.
Check this live blog for the latest developments.
3 people struck by truck; Driver in custody
Initial reports suggest the driver hit three pedestrians at Fifth Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway in Bay Ridge.
Police tried to stop him, but he drove off, traveling through Brooklyn and eventually going north on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.
The vehicle was stopped near the BQE at Hamilton Avenue and Columbia Street in Red Hook.
There was no immediate word on the condition of those hurt.
The driver of the truck has been taken into custody.
The NYPD Bomb Squad will examine the inside of the truck as a precaution.