Watch CBS News

At least 3 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Brooklyn; Driver in custody

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - Multiple emergency responders are on the scene after a vehicle struck multiple people in Brooklyn. 

It happened around 11 a.m. on Bay Ridge Parkway and Fifth Avenue. 

There was no immediate word on the number of people hurt, or their condition. 

Check this live blog for the latest developments. 

 

3 people struck by truck; Driver in custody

Initial reports suggest the driver hit three pedestrians at Fifth Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway in Bay Ridge. 

Police tried to stop him, but he drove off, traveling through Brooklyn and eventually going north on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway. 

The vehicle was stopped near the BQE at Hamilton Avenue and Columbia Street in Red Hook. 

There was no immediate word on the condition of those hurt. 

The driver of the truck has been taken into custody.  

The NYPD Bomb Squad will examine the inside of the truck as a precaution. 

By CBS New York Team
 

Chopper 2 live over the scene

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area. Let us know where you're watching from. See more local news on CBS News New York: https://cbsn.ws/3Uycq1M

Posted by CBS New York on Monday, February 13, 2023
By CBS New York Team
CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.