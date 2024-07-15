Sign up for these 5 invite-only Amazon Prime Day deals now, before the event starts

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon's biggest sales event of the year, Prime Day, will be held from July 16-17, 2024. There are a handful of ways you can prepare for Prime Day, including shopping early Prime Day deals, but one of the best methods for maximizing your savings is by signing up for invite-only deals. Invite-only deals, in short, give you a head start in securing some of the best discounts the sale has to offer.

To make sure you get access to the best discounts during Prime Day, we've broken down everything you need to know about invite-only deals below. Just keep in mind that like general Prime Day discounts, invite-only deals are only available to Prime members.

Thinking about becoming an Amazon Prime member? We've got all your Prime Day 2024 questions answered, with info on key dates, early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now and what you need to know to get the best prices on home, fitness gear, tech and more on Amazon.

What are invite-only Prime Day deals?

Amazon Prime invite-only deals are a special Prime Day perk for Prime members. To get access to these deals, you need to request an invite before Amazon Prime Day. (Invites are sent on July 16 and July 17, 2024.)

If you're selected to get access to an invite-only deal, Amazon will email you on July 16 or July 17, 2024 to notify you. The email will have a link you can follow to purchase the deal. The email will also tell you how long you have to claim the deal.

Because there are only so many invite-only deals available per product, Amazon cannot guarantee that your invite will be accepted. You can only request one deal invite per product, though there's no limit to how many products you can request a deal invite for. If your request is granted, you can only purchase one of the item during Prime Day.

How do you get access to invite-only Prime Day deals?

Here's how to get invite-only Prime deals: Scroll Amazon's Deals page, click on a product you're interested in. If the product is offering an invite-only deal, you'll be able to request an invite on the product's details page. You have to be a Prime member to access these deals, so make sure you're logged into your account while shopping!

When will invite-only deals be live for Prime Day 2024?

After much anticipation, Amazon's Invite-Only Prime Day deals are finally live and ready to shop. Check out some of our favorite picks from this exclusive sale below, or tap the button to view them all.

The best invite-only Prime Day 2024 deals at Amazon right now

Check some our top five picks from the Invite-Only Prime Day Sale below.

Original Peloton indoor exercise bike: $1,011 (save 30%)

Amazon

The original Peloton Bike at its all-time best price during Amazon's Invite-Only Prime Day sale. The compact bike offers a 4' x 2' footprint, making it ideal for small spaces in any home or office. It includes a multitouch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity and a stereo speaker system for the ultimate at-home workout experience. With the Peloton all-access membership ($44 per month), you can also get unlimited access to various workouts and content to enhance your fitness routine.

This popular indoor bike comes backed with a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. A reviewer shared, "A very sturdy, well-engineered exercise bike. The magnetic resistance beats anything else I've tried; smooth even at high resistance, and the closest feeling to riding an actual bike."

Peloton indoor exercise bike, $1,011 (reduced from $1,445)

Citizen men's Eco-Drive Weekender Brycen chronograph watch: $170 (60% off)

Amazon

The Citizen Men's Eco-Drive Weekender Brycen Chronograph Watch combines functionality with a rugged sports design. It features a 44mm stainless steel case and a perforated brown leather strap. The green chronograph display, accented with red details and a matching bezel, offers a sporty look. Powered by Citizen's Eco-Drive technology, the best part about this solar-powered watch is that it never needs a battery.

One happy Amazon reviewer shared, "Great looking watch! I love that it is powered by light so I do not need to worry about a battery."

Citizen Brycen chronograph watch, $170 (reduced from $425)

SodaStream Enso Sparkling Water Maker Bundle: $150 (40% off)

Amazon

The SodaStream Enso sparkling water maker bundle includes a high-end sparkling water maker, a 60-liter carbon dioxide cylinder and a BPA-free, dishwasher-safe carbonating bottle. Featuring a high-end design with minimalist materials, this SodaStream looks great on any countertop while the quick connect CO2 system allows for easy carbonation, making it convenient to use.

The Enso boasts a 4.5-star rating out of 5 stars on Amazon from reviewers who love its sophisticated, streamlined style. A reviewer explained, "The greatest thing this has going for it is the design aesthetic. The all-chrome look is sleek and brings the SodaStream from a hidden away appliance to something you are proud to leave out."

SodaStream Enso bundle, $150 (reduced from $250)

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth On-Ear Headset: $36 (55% off)

Amazon





Here's your opportunity to get a great pair of over-the-ear Sony headphones for under $50.

The Sony headphones offer up to 50-hour battery life with quick charging, making them perfect for long days of use. They are lightweight and feature adjustable earcups and soft pads for comfort while providing great sound quality, which is customizable through the custom EQ feature. The built-in microphone allows for clear hands-free calling.

With a 4.5-star rating from over 12,100 reviews, the Sony WH-CH520 headphones come highly recommended by Amazon users for their quality and price point.

One reviewer noted, "I wasn't sure what to expect with the price point being much lower than many other headphones out there, but I am so impressed!!! These headphones are great quality and can get so loud (if that's what you want) without much noise bleeding out! They're comfortable and pretty compact. Bluetooth connection was a breeze. 10/10 in my book!"

Sony WH-CH520 Bluetooth headphones, $36 (reduced from $80)

LifePro sauna blanket: $108 (46% off)

Amazon



The LifePro BioRemedy sauna blanket says it will help you sweat out toxins and heavy metals to promote well-being. The blanket includes a controller with multiple heat settings and comes with two disposable sauna wraps to restrict heat from escaping as you relax and enjoy each 30-minute session it provides.

Users enjoy the LifePro sauna blanket for its calming abilities. An Amazon reviewer shared, "If you don't sweat on the lowest sweating and want to, just turn it up or stay in for a little longer. It's extremely easy to use, clean, and store. I cannot recommend this sauna blanket more. It calms my anxiety in a unique way that nothing else ever quite has. Absolute 10/10."

LifePro sauna blanket, $108 (reduced from $200)

More early Prime Day deals you won't want to miss

Here are some of the best early Prime Day deals available before the event kicks off on July 16.

Labigo electric spin scrubber: $38 (save 46%)

Amazon

The Labigo electric spin scrubber allows you to clean the surfaces of your home more easily and efficiently. The spin scrubber comes with four brush heads, including one small and large flat brush, a dome brush and a corner brush, the latter of which is great for scrubbing around your baseboards as well as your toilet's base.

What also helps with getting into hard-to-reach places is the scrubber's adjustable base, which can be extended up to 3.5 feet, and a scrub head that can be rotated. These will give you the ability to scrub high and low in your home, from the bottom of the tub to the crown molding that lines your ceilings. The scrubber can last up to an hour and a half on a single charge.

Grab this Prime Day spin scrubber deal while you can.

Vtopmart airtight food storage containers, set of 24: $29 (save $24)

Amazon

This comprehensive food storage container set will tame even the messiest of pantries. It includes 24 containers with lids for a discounted price of $29, which breaks down to about $1.21 per container.

The set comes with 12 tall containers (six that are 2.5 quarts and six that are 1.8 quarts), six medium containers (1.5 quarts) and six small containers (0.7 quarts). We love that these come with decorative, chalk labels, which will make organizing your pantry that much easier.

They are made of dishwasher-safe, BPA-free plastic, and are stackable and conveniently see-through, making it easy to find ingredients and snacks as well as discern how much of them you have left. Keep in mind these are only for dry foods.

The Vtopmart airtight food storage containers are a favorite of Amazon shoppers and have a 4.7-star rating out of more than 19,100 ratings. One reviewer wrote, "I love the fact that they all use the same lid, there's no searching through a stack of different lids trying to find the right one. They seem to seal well and I really like the labels."

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer: Save 24%

Amazon

The KitchenAid Classic Series tilt-head stand mixer comes with ten speeds (they are powerful!) and three vital attachments for making sweet and savory recipes, including a flat beater, whisk and dough hook. With the flat beater, you can make cookies and cakes, with the dough hook you can mix bread and with the whisk, you can make meringues, frostings, whipped creams and even mashed potatoes.

According to the brand, the 4.5-quart bowl can accommodate enough dough to make eight dozen cookies.

This pre-Prime Day KitchenAid deal allows you to get this top-rated mixer for just $250, saving you $80 off its original price of $330.

Amazon Echo Spot smart alarm clock: $45 ($35 off)

Amazon

The new Echo Spot can be customized with your favorite clock face, colors, alarm sounds and more. It has a smart display that shows the time, weather, song titles and other information at a glance so you have everything you need right in front of you in the morning.

A smart speaker at heart, it's loud and effective as an alarm clock, but you can use it to enjoy music and podcasts with crisp clarity and surprisingly loud volume. Control it with touch or via Alexa, which can also be set up to follow routines that wake you up with music and soft light in a more gentle way than traditional alarms.

You can use the Echo Spot as a smart home hub by way of Alexa as well, with voice controls that mean you don't have to stumble out of bed in the morning to find a switch or touch a panel somewhere else to turn on the lights or get your day going.

Right now, you can save $35 on the Echo Spot, making it just $45 for Prime Day. Grab yours quickly before it goes up to $80 once more. You can also the Echo Spot with its charging stand bundled together for just $75, marked down from its normal price of $110.

Lodge 10.25-inch cast iron skillet: Save 42%

Lodge

This Lodge cast iron skillet is part of the brand's classic series, so this pan is as traditional as it gets when it comes to cast iron. The pan comes pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, which saves you time from having to season it on your own prior to cooking (though you will have to regularly season the pan as you use it over time). This pan is compatible on multiple cooking surfaces, including in the oven, on the stovetop (including induction stovetops), a grill, and, of course, over a campfire.

The brand says that with this cast iron skillet you can grill, braise, sear, sauté, bake, broil and fry foods. That's why you can make so many different dishes with a cast iron skillet, ranging from cornbread to steak. The latter is easily the most popular dish to cook in a cast iron though, as the cast iron's noted heat retention allows for a great, crusty sear that is hard for other pan materials to mimic. Plus, the skillet can handle oven temps as high as 500 degrees.

Normally $35, you can get the 10.25-inch Lodge cast iron skillet for $20 ahead of Prime Day.

Govee Smart LED strip lights ($6 off)

Amazon

Don't want to install lighting for your TV, or want to get more creative with where you place your lights? Get a strip of them instead. This Govee smart LED light strip can go wherever you'd like to put it, and it comes in a variety of lengths, starting at 16.4 feet.

Control your LED strip lights with the accompanying app or with your voice to customize their behavior. They can sync with your favorite songs thanks to their built-in microphone, and they'll "dance" along to the beat without you having to program them to do so.

With more than 150 LED lights, there are plenty in each strip to illuminate a small or large room, so these lights are perfect to put up just about anywhere you want to liven up a bit.

Right now, you can clip the on-page coupon to get $6 off your strip lights. You'll see the discount applied automatically when you check out.

Apple AirTags: $24



Apple

These reliable trackers send out Bluetooth signals meant to be detected by other devices (anonymously) that pop up via Apple's "Find My" map. They use the entire worldwide network of connected iOS devices to help you find anything you've misplaced. So that means you can locate them, whether in your luggage, briefcase, bag or tucked away in a pocket, using your iPhone. You can use the phone's "Precision Finding" feature to locate the item your tracker is attached to.

Thanks to their long-lasting battery, you can leave Apple AirTags connected to your belongings for up to one year. They're also water-resistant in case you happen to get caught in the rain while carrying one.

Regularly $30 each, you can find them on Amazon now for $24 ahead of Prime Day. You can get a four-pack for $89 if you're interested in buying more than one.

iRobot Roomba Vac Essential robot vacuum: $189 (24% off)



Amazon

Featuring a three-stage cleaning system, the iRobot Roomba Vac Essential robot vacuum can handle carpets and hard surface floors like a pro. The robot vacuum also has three levels of suction power, so you can choose between a more thorough clean and quiet operation.

We like that the iRobot Roomba Vac Essential can be scheduled to clean automatically in neat rows, or can start cleaning via Alexa voice commands. There's also a spot-cleaning setting where the robot will spin in place for up to two minutes.

It cleans for up to 120 minutes on a single charge and automatically returns to its base when its battery is low. The vacuum will alert you when its filter or brushes need replacing.

Regularly $250, you can get this budget robot vacuum for just $189 at Amazon now ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Shark AI Ultra voice control robot vacuum: $295 (save 51%)



Amazon

This powerful robot vacuum is an expert at lifting dirt from a variety of floor types, from carpets to hard floors. Thanks to its self-cleaning brush roll, it can power through hair, debris, pet hair, and other nastiness with the greatest of ease.

It cleans in a grid pattern that takes multiple passes over the dirtier parts of your home so you get a deep clean. It can map your home using 360-degree LiDAR vision as well, so it knows where it should be headed and avoids obstacles all on its own.

Plus, when it's full, this vacuum empties itself back at its base, where it can hold up to 60 days of detritus. Its bagless base means no pricey add-ons, either. All you have to do is empty the reservoir when it's full.

Set a cleaning schedule, tell your vacuum to clean on command, or adjust settings with the robot's voice control options. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant for quick setup, so it's good to go when you're ready to issue commands.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $250 (save 24%)



Amazon

Looking for a budget-friendly Android tablet that doesn't compromise on quality? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a compelling choice. It offers a great balance of features and value, and it's on sale for an attractive price right now.

It features a vibrant 10.4-inch touchscreen display and runs on the Android 12 operating system. With an impressive battery life of up to 15 hours on a single charge, you can use it for long periods without worrying about constantly recharging.

It works with the Google Play Store, so you can use any app your heart desires (if it's available there) and comes with the included Samsung S Pen stylus that lets you take notes, sketch or navigate the device instead of using your fingertips.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation: $190 (24% off)



Apple

With up to 30 hours of playtime -- when you include the juice from their sleek charging case -- this edition of Apple's wireless earbuds offers outstanding battery life compared to the previous model. They're an improvement in just about every way.

An improved wireless chipset and enhanced noise cancellation give you an immersive listening experience, and their attractive shape makes them even more appealing.

This iteration of the AirPods now includes a USB Type-C charging case that also supports wireless charging. Another great feature is the touch controls integrated into the stems.

The AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are just $190 right now at Amazon, which means you get $59 off their regular price.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $60 (40% off)



Amazon

If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5 inches wide, 12.1 inches tall and 11.3 inches deep. It brews up to 12 ounces of coffee in just minutes.

This 4.5-star-rated Amazon bestseller is available in six colors.

Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on: $65 (53% off)

Amazon

The Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner is made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic. It features multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. Choose from multiple colors. Price varies by color. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the carry-on in the shade purple, it's currently 58% off.

"I was able to fit a lot more than I thought in this little suitcase," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's easy to maneuver and even with the extension added to it it's small enough to fit airplanes' carry-on requirements."

It usually sells for $140, but right now you can buy this carry-on for just $65.

Why we like the Rockland Melbourne 20-inch carry-on:

The carry-on meets size restrictions for most major airlines, including United, American, Delta, Southwest and Allegiant.

It earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with more than 8,500 reviews.

The ergonomic handle and seamless spinner wheels make it easy to maneuver.

What were the best invite-only Prime Day deals from 2023?

Last year, invite-only Prime Day discounts certainly did not disappoint. We were delighted to find that products across various shopping categories, from tech to home, had markdowns of up to 60% off. These included Blink security cameras and an Amazon Fire TV for 60% off. There was also a Phillips air fryer for 56% off and a Sony subwoofer for 50% off. And that was just October Prime Day.

Prime Day in July 2023 yielded similar great invite-only discounts. These include JBL noise-canceling headphones for 55% off, a SodaStream for 43% off, and an Acer laptop for $282 off.

For Prime Day 2024, Amazon has said you can expect to save up to 40% off Sony wireless headphones, up to 30% off Peloton products, 40% off a Speedo Champion Signature Swim bundle, up to 60% off on a Citizen Chronograph watch and 58% off on a Foreo LUNA mini 3 beauty set.