Passing showers and storms force Ultra Music Festival to temporarily shut down in Downtown Miami

The Ultra Music Festival temporarily shut down due to inclement weather as passing showers and storms brought periods of heavy rain on the last day of the weekend-long event.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, Ultra advised festival-goers on social media that the festival would be "temporarily paused" due to the downpour in Downtown Miami and that attendees should seek shelter to avoid the rain.

But by 3 p.m., festival organizers took to social media again to share that it started back up despite on-and-off rain in the area.

City of Miami Fire Rescue confirmed to CBS News Miami that a temporary pause was put in place due to the weather, but there were no orders to evacuate the area.

"We are working with Ultra, [the National Weather Service] and Miami Police monitoring the weather," the agency said.

Miami Fire Rescue told CBS News Miami that as the festival continues, they'll continue to monitor the weather, especially for any lightning that may strike in the area.

Ultra is scheduled to go on until 10 p.m. A large portion of Biscayne Boulevard near Bayfront Park, where the festival is located, is still shut down due to traffic pattern changes for the event.