Ultra Music Festival to bring road closures and traffic pattern changes to Downtown Miami

Final preparations are underway as the Ultra Music Festival is set to return this weekend to Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami.

The international music festival is expected to draw over 160,000 people, and with all those people comes major traffic changes.

Road closures

According to the City of Miami Police, the following road closures and traffic changes will be implemented around the festival grounds throughout the weekend, starting Thursday at 9 p.m. and expected to end Monday at 7 a.m.:

Northbound Biscayne Boulevard traffic will be rerouted to the southbound lanes at Southeast 1st Street and return to normal traffic flow at Northeast 4th Street.

Southbound Biscayne traffic will be rerouted westbound at Northeast 6th Street and may continue southbound at Northeast 2nd Avenue and/or North Miami Avenue.

There will be no southbound traffic on Biscayne from Northeast 6th Street.

Miami Police said access to the Port of Miami will remain normal through Northeast 5th Street; however, they recommend motorists use the Port of Miami Tunnel, which can be accessed from Interstate 395.

What if I live in Downtown?

For residents who live in the Downtown Miami area, they can review Miami Police's traffic guide to find out how they can drive home amid the road closures.

When will Bayfront Park reopen?

Additionally, Bayfront Park will be closed to the public until April 9. However, the dog park and kids' playground will reopen a few days earlier on April 4.

Police patrols

Miami Police and other agencies will have officers assigned throughout the area to assist residents and patrons navigate the area as they manage the temporary traffic conditions.

Miami Police are also ramping up security measures in the area with a network of more than 20 surveillance cameras monitored in real time. They will also have at least 100 officers stationed on the ground to maintain order.

If anyone has any questions or concerns regarding the event, Miami Police urges them to call the Ultra Community Hotline at (786) 767-7272 or visit the event's website.