Spotty showers, storms settle over South Florida
Periods of rain and storms will return to the area today, with the potential for some isolated strong-to-severe storms.
There is a level 1 out of 5 Marginal Risk for severe weather that extends into Broward County and north Miami-Dade County for this afternoon. The main threat will be damaging winds, heavy downpours and hail.
By tomorrow, the severe threat will diminish, but a few showers and isolated storms will be possible during the day.
After Monday, the main story will be the heat and humidity to welcome in the month of April. As a large dome of high pressure builds across the area, highs will climb into the middle and upper 80s.
This will be paired with some higher humidity, so expect our "feels-like" temperatures to climb into the lower 90s each afternoon with much lower rain chances.