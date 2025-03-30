Spotty showers, storms settle over South Florida

Periods of rain and storms will return to the area today, with the potential for some isolated strong-to-severe storms.

There is a level 1 out of 5 Marginal Risk for severe weather that extends into Broward County and north Miami-Dade County for this afternoon. The main threat will be damaging winds, heavy downpours and hail.

NEXT Weather special outlook for Sunday, March 30. CBS News Miami

By tomorrow, the severe threat will diminish, but a few showers and isolated storms will be possible during the day.

After Monday, the main story will be the heat and humidity to welcome in the month of April. As a large dome of high pressure builds across the area, highs will climb into the middle and upper 80s.

This will be paired with some higher humidity, so expect our "feels-like" temperatures to climb into the lower 90s each afternoon with much lower rain chances.