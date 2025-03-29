Ultra brings roof-shattering energy on Day 2 for music festival's 25th anniversary: "What's not to love, right?"

The 25th anniversary of the Ultra Music Festival rages on at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami on Saturday, and the energy is through the roof.

Miami's the life of the party

"We're just here for the party," said Joaquin, who traveled from Atlanta for the festival. "Gotta party, gotta keep it going."

The streets of Downtown Miami vibrated as DJs and artists took the stage for Day 2 of the three-day music festival.

People like Joaquin told CBS News Miami that the city is one of the main reasons to travel for Ultra.

"It's the music and the beautiful people, and some food on the side," he said. "I mean, what's not to love, right?"

Memories made

People walking into Day 2 of Ultra reminisced on the memories already made from the first day.

"Day 1 was awesome," said Nadia from San Diego. "It was my first time, so yeah, I had a blast."

"It's been amazing," added Brittany from Virginia. "Great stages [and] lots of fun."

A tradition like no other

While for many the festival is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, there are others who said it's a tradition. Festivalgoer Eugeno Garcia told CBS News Miami he's been going to Ultra for at least 10 years.

"I've been a veteran at this almost," he said. "And, it's progressed a lot better after all these years."

"Everyone you know is having a good time," added Jessica Garcia, another festivalgoer. "It's peaceful – people don't mess with each other."

Some medical episodes

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, three people were taken to the hospital and they've evaluated 18 others so far on Saturday. During a new conference earlier this week, Fire Rescue said one of the main reasons why people need medical attention is dehydration.