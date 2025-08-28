South Florida's chance of rain increases for holiday weekend

A few showers and spotty storms made for a wet commute for parts of South Florida early Thursday morning.

In the afternoon, highs will climb to the low 90s and it will feel like the upper 90s and low 100s when the humidity is factored in. The chance of rain decreases midday but then goes back up later in the afternoon and into the evening. Scattered storms will develop with the potential for heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and the UV index is extreme. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic or Florida Keys waters.

The chance of rain increases for the holiday weekend.

Beginning Friday, more widespread showers and storms will be around and they will last through Monday for Labor Day. Moisture will be increasing this weekend as a frontal boundary stalls to the north.This final weekend of August will be seasonably hot with highs near the low 90s.

The chance of rain remains high through the early part of next week.