It is South Florida's coldest January in the last 15 years

MIAMI - With just days left of the month to go, this January is currently the coldest January that South Florida has had in 15 years.

The average temperature for January currently sits at 66 degrees in Miami, according to NEXT Weather meteorologist KC Sherman. The average temperature is calculated by combining both the low temperatures and high temperatures that have been recorded for the month.

The last time South Florida had a colder January was in 2010, which had an average temperature of 64.1 degrees, Sherman said.

While South Florida is still far from the coldest January on record, which happened in 1940 with an average temperature of 59.3 degrees, this January has been well below average by over 2 degrees.

What is the record coldest temperature in Miami?

The lowest temperature recorded in Miami was 30 degrees on Dec. 25, 1989, and Jan. 22, 1985. In Fort Lauderdale, the record low was 28 degrees on Jan. 20, 1977, according to weather and climate statistics Current Results.

In other parts of South Florida, such as La Belle, temperatures have dropped to 19 degrees on Jan. 20, 1997.

Temperatures this low are extremely rare due to South Florida's subtropical climate and proximity to warm ocean currents. The closest South Florida usually gets to freezing is during occasional strong cold fronts in the winter.

How cold does it have to be to see snow in Miami?

For snow to occur in Miami, the temperature would need to be below freezing, which is 32 degrees.

Nearly five decades ago, Miami had its first and only snowfall on record in South Florida, on Jan. 19, 1977.

The snow fell as far south as Homestead and flakes even fell on the sandy shores of Miami Beach. The next day The Miami Herald's read: "The Day It Snowed in Miami."

South Florida residents, young and old, couldn't believe their eyes and still remember where they were the day it snowed. The cold front that brought the snow also brought cold temperatures that caused severe damage to Florida's crops.

The state's citrus and vegetable industries were nearly wiped out and some 150,000 migrant workers lost their jobs in the state, including 80,000 in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach. Then-Gov. Reubin Askew declared a state of emergency.

Record-breaking snow in Florida

Last Tuesday, a major and historic winter storm slammed the Florida Panhandle with widespread record-breaking snowfall.

Some areas in the Florida Panhandle recorded over half a foot of snow shattering long-standing snow records.

While much of the country has been plagued by very cold air for most of the month, a thaw is expected for the remainder of the month from the northern Gulf Coast to the Sunshine State.

South Florida warm-up by the end of the week

Here in South Florida, expect a stretch of warmer-than-average afternoons through the end of the week.

Tuesday morning will see temperatures in the mid to upper 50s across Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs will quickly rebound to the upper 70s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine in place and an onshore flow.

Wednesday and Thursday morning lows will be closer to normal in the low 60s and highs will climb to the upper 70s with mainly dry conditions and mostly sunny skies.

It will be warmer and more humid on Friday and this weekend. Lows will be above normal in the upper 60s Friday morning and highs will be near 80 degrees as the breeze builds. Highs will be back in the 80s by Saturday and Sunday with only a slight chance of isolated showers.