Seasonable weather returns to South Florida after cold snap

MIAMI - What a difference a week makes. Last week was colder than normal with clouds and misty rain around. This final week of January will be more seasonable with more sunshine and much warmer weather is on the way for the weekend.

While it was a cool start with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s across South Florida, most areas woke to temperatures close to our average low of 62 degrees. It will be nice and dry with pleasant highs in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches due to the onshore breeze and it is not safe to go swimming in the ocean today. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters and the Keys.

Seasonable temperatures return this week. NEXT Weather

Tuesday morning will be slightly cooler as lows dip to the mid to upper 50s in Broward and Miami-Dade. But highs will quickly rebound to the upper 70s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine in place and an onshore flow.

Wednesday and Thursday morning lows will be closer to normal in the low 60s and highs will climb to the upper 70s with mainly dry conditions and mostly sunny skies.

It will be warmer and more humid on Friday and this weekend. Lows will be above normal in the upper 60s Friday morning and highs will be near 80 degrees as the breeze builds. Highs will be back in the 80s by Saturday and Sunday with only a slight chance of isolated showers.