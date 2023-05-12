CBS News Miami meteorologist KC Sherman. CBS News Miami

KC Sherman joined CBS News Miami as a weekend morning meteorologist in April 2023 but she is no stranger to the Sunshine State.

Prior to joining the CBS News Miami team, she worked at WINK-TV, the CBS affiliate in Fort Myers.

During her three years there, she covered multiple tropical events, including Hurricane Ian -- the fourth strongest hurricane to make landfall in the state of Florida on record and, with a recorded storm surge of 15 feet, produced the highest storm surge southwest Florida has ever seen.

KC has also worked at television stations outside of Florida, including Spectrum News in Charlotte, North Carolina, KPAX-TV in Missoula, Montana, and KMIZ-TV in Columbia, Missouri.

Born and raised in the hurricane-prone city of New Orleans, KC grew up an avid viewer of the local news weather forecasts, particularly during hurricane season.

This is where her passion for weather began, which eventually led her to pursue a degree in Atmospheric Science at the University of Missouri.

When she is not forecasting or presenting the weather, KC likes to explore the vibrant culinary scene of South Florida, spend time at the beach, or walk the local trails and greenways with her dog, Kringle.

She also enjoys spending time with and mentoring her Little Sister from the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America non-profit organization.

