Watch live: "No Kings" anti-Trump protests underway in Miami-Dade and Broward

Across South Florida and nationally, "No Kings" demonstrations began Saturday to protest what organizers are claiming to be the "increasing authoritarianism, excesses and corruption" from President Trump and his allies.

On Saturday, a large military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States Army is set to take place in Washington, D.C. The parade coincides with Flag Day and Mr. Trump's 79th birthday.

Organizers of the national "No Kings" movement said they are taking to the streets on Saturday in response to Mr. Trump's "made-for-TV display of dominance."

"No Kings is a nationwide day of defiance," according to the organizer's website.

The protests follow a series of nationwide rallies organized in April by Hands Off! and the 50501 movement, where opponents of the president and his allies decried what they saw as threats to the country's democratic ideals.

"We've watched as they've cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political views, threatened to deport American citizens, and defied the courts," Hope and Action, a grassroots political activism group, said in a statement. "They've done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies."

In anticipation of the protests, which are expected to draw hundreds to the streets of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, Florida officials made their positions clear, promising zero tolerance for violence during demonstrations focused largely on immigration and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

Here's a look at where "No Kings" protests will be happening in South Florida.

Broward County

Originally in Broward County, separate events were planned for Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale and Coral Springs. Those events have since been combined into one that will be held in Fort Lauderdale at State Road A1A and Sunrise Boulevard. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale and Coral springs residents were seen protesting with signs and American flags.

Police were in both areas keeping protestors off the street.

Hope and Action, an Indivisible group in Broward, is the event organizer. The group said the growing unrest in Los Angeles related to immigration enforcement is prompting greater participation.

Jennifer Jones, with Hope and Action, said that the group is working with Fort Lauderdale Police to keep everything calm, and volunteers have been trained to be safety marshals. She told CBS News Miami that they have been taught to spot trouble and de-escalate tensions.

Fort Lauderdale Police also said they will be monitoring the event to ensure safety and that participants should report suspicious activity.

Miami-Dade County

In addition to the Fort Lauderdale event, there will be "No Kings" protests in Miami and Miami Beach.

The Miami event will be held at the Torch of Friendship in Downtown Miami from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meanwhile, the Miami Beach event will be held at Pride Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At this time, the Miami-Dade County events are separate demonstrations.