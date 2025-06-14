"No Kings" protesters rally in Miami against Trump administration's policies: "I want democracy to stay"

People gathered in droves in Downtown Miami for a "No Kings" protest on Saturday, coinciding with thousands of others nationwide as President Trump hosts a large military parade to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States Army.

The parade coincides with Flag Day and the president's 79th birthday.

Despite the sweltering heat, hundreds — likely thousands — of people came out to express their disapproval of the Trump administration. And while protesters were loud and passionate, it did remain peaceful.

"No Kings" roars through Downtown Miami

The call for "no kings" could be heard throughout the streets of Downtown Miami.

"We've been king-free since 1776, and it's important for the world to realize that there are people who will stand up against this tyranny of Trump," said protester Javier Maudet.

Hundreds flocked to Bayside, condemning the Trump administration.

"I'm just angry," said T.L. Brown, another protester. "I'm pissed off — it's crazy."

Protester Deborah Paris told CBS News Miami that President Trump and his administration "have not done one positive thing."

"Just negative things," she said. "Destroyed people's lives. It's not been a good time."

While protesters expressed disdain about Mr. Trump's policies, the biggest topic of conversation at Miami's "No Kings" rally was immigration.

"The cruelty against immigrants, and I understand maybe they are illegally in this country, but they're working — they're hardworking individuals and they don't deserve to be treated like criminals and separated from their families," Maudet said. "It's just horrible."

Others likened Mr. Trump to a dictator.

"I'm watching America turn into a fascist state," said protester Jodi Ziskin. "This is ridiculous and the fact that it's being accepted — we have to show unity, we have to get people together that actually care about democracy, that care about people, that care about each other."

Trump supporters came out in a counter-protest

However, there was a group of Trump supporters there as well.

"Oh, he's doing great. Freedom," said Trump supporter Maurice Symonette. "He's giving us the right to live."

Earlier, CBS News Miami captured video of former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio at the protest, a vocal supporter of the president and was also pardoned by Mr. Trump earlier this year for his role in the January 6 insurrection.

Many protesters say the U.S. needs a change

When CBS News Miami asked protesters about how they feel about being an American right now, the vast majority of those who gathered downtown on Saturday said our country needs a change.

"I wish I could be prouder but I'm not," Paris said. "But, I am proud when I see these many people coming out to at least say how it should be."

"I want the America that I was born in and love to be here, to stay," Brown added. "I want democracy to stay."

Protests pop up across Miami-Dade

Meanwhile, in Miami Beach, dozens of people showed up at Pride Park, where CBS News Miami's partners at the Miami Herald said chants of "immigrants are America" could be heard.

The Herald also reported a circle forming, where people used a megaphone to share their reasons as to why they came out.