See D.C. route maps for Trump's military parade celebrating the Army's 250th anniversary

A military parade through the streets of Washington, D.C., is being held to celebrate the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary on Saturday, June 14 — which also happens to be President Trump's 79th birthday. Army officials say about 6,600 soldiers, 150 vehicles and more than 50 aircraft are set to participate.

The parade along the National Mall will be free and open to the public. Hundreds of thousands are expected to attend the festivities, D.C. officials said.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. EDT.

Maps of the military parade route in D.C.

The parade route runs along Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C. It kicks off at 23rd Street NW, near the Lincoln Memorial, then proceeds along the National Mall, past the White House and the Washington Monument, until it reaches its endpoint at 15th Street NW.

Organizers say the parade will go forward rain or shine — and there is a chance of rain in the forecast.

The parade is expected to last about an hour. It will be followed by a concert at the Ellipse in front of the White House and then a fireworks display scheduled for 9:45 p.m. EDT.

Army parade route map for June 14, 2025. U.S. Army

U.S. Army 250th Birthday Festival

Along with the parade, the Army is also hosting a 250th Birthday Festival with events on the Mall throughout the day, including a fitness competition, military demonstrations and live music. The festival is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Map shows locations for the U.S. Army Birthday Festival events on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on June 14, 2025. U.S. Army

How to watch the 250th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Grand Military Parade

If you can't be there to see it in person, you can watch live streaming coverage of the parade on CBS News 24/7.

What : Military parade marking the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army

Military parade marking the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army Date: June 14, 2025

June 14, 2025 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Location: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. Online stream: Live on CBS News 24/7 in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change.