"No Kings" anti-Trump protests planned in Miami, Broward this weekend. Here's what to know.

Thousands prepare for "No Kings Day" protests across Broward and Miami-Dade Counties

Across South Florida, and nationwide, "No Kings" events are being planned to protest what organizers are calling the "increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption" from President Trump and his allies.

"We've watched as they've cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political views, threatened to deport American citizens, and defied the courts. They've done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies," Hope and Action, a grassroots political activism group, said in a statement.

The protests will be held on Saturday, June 14, to coincide with Mr. Trump's planned military parade through Washington, D.C.

Protest to be staged along Fort Lauderdale beach

Originally in Broward, separate events were planned for Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale. Those events have since been combined into one event that will be held in Fort Lauderdale at State Road A1A and Sunrise Boulevard.

Hope and Action, an Indivisible group in Broward County, is organizing that event. They said the growing unrest in Los Angeles related to immigration enforcement is prompting greater participation.

"We have almost 1,000 (people) registered and they're rolling in quickly," Jennifer Jones, with Hope and Action, said.

Jones said they are working with the Fort Lauderdale police to keep everything calm and volunteers have been trained to be safety marshals. The volunteers have been taught to spot trouble and de-escalate tensions, according to Jones.

"We are committed to nonviolence," she said.

Fort Lauderdale police said they will be monitoring the event to ensure safety and participants should report suspicious activity.

Organizers says nationwide protests will send a clear message

Hope and Action said the protest is to send a message that Americans don't put up with would-be kings.

"The flag doesn't belong to Donald Trump. It belongs to us. We're not watching history happen. We're making it," the group said in a statement.

One of those who will be making "history" on Saturday is Linda Gonzalez who plans to attend the event.

"We rebelled 150 years ago and we need to get back to democracy," she said.

Gonzalez has been part of previous "No Kings" protests that have been going on for months in South Florida. She too thinks that what's happening in Los Angeles will motivate people to turn out on Saturday.

"Our whole economy in Florida is built on immigration," she said.

In addition to the Fort Lauderdale event, there will also be "No Kings" protests in Miami and Miami Beach.