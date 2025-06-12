Nationwide 'No Kings' protests set for Saturday; Florida officials take hardline stance

As cities across the country prepare for Saturday's coast-to-coast "No Kings" protests against President Trump's perceived authoritarianism, Florida officials are issuing stark warnings.

In the Sunshine State, officials are promising zero tolerance for violence during demonstrations focused largely on immigration and ICE.

Florida leaders issue stern warnings

In anticipation of the protests, which are expected to draw hundreds to the streets of Broward and Miami-Dade counties, Florida leaders made their positions clear.

"If you throw a brick, a firebomb or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains at. Because we will kill you graveyard dead," said Brevard County Sheriff.

Governor Ron DeSantis added: "If you're driving on one of those streets, and a mob comes and surrounds your vehicle and threatens you, you have a right to flee for your safety. And so if you drive off and you hit one of these people that's their fault for impinging on you — you don't have to sit there and just be a sitting duck and let the mob grab you out of your car and drag you through the streets."

Attorney General James Uthmeier reinforced Florida's position. "We are not California — we do not allow rioting in the state of Florida," he said.

Safety advice ahead of demonstrations

Former City of Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina urged demonstrators to stay alert and aware of their surroundings.

"I think they should be mindful of who they're standing next to. I think it's easy to get caught up in the moment and oftentimes you're not paying attention to the people that are around you. And a lot of times, that someone that is next to you if they're doing something — you can wind up going to jail, you can wind up getting hurt and not necessarily because of what you did, but the person next to you," said Colina.

Protest schedule across South Florida

Protests in Fort Lauderdale are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Demonstrations will follow in downtown Miami and Miami Beach at 11 a.m., and in Homestead at noon.