South Florida "No Kings" protest organizers stress safety

Law enforcement officials said they were taking precautions but not expecting violence during Saturday's "No Kings" protest in South Florida.

Protests planned for downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale are expected to draw thousands of demonstrators, with local officials preparing for crowds and prioritizing safety.

Police prepare for large turnout along A1A

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Bill Schultz said sidewalk barricades are already in place to keep protesters off the roadways. He anticipates heavy foot traffic around A1A and Sunrise Boulevard between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and is urging drivers to use Las Olas Boulevard or Oakland Park Boulevard as alternate routes to the beach.

"They've been fully cooperative in providing their plans with us," Schultz said. "Which assists us in making our safety plans."

Jennifer Jones, an organizer of the Fort Lauderdale protest, said she's had to make last-minute adjustments to accommodate the growing turnout.

"We've added more safety marshals because we're gonna have more people than we expected tomorrow," Jones said.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office has also signaled readiness to assist other agencies if needed. Schultz emphasized that safety remains the top priority and that "any acts of violence will not be tolerated."

Protests also planned in Miami and Palm Beach County

The protest in Fort Lauderdale is one of several planned across South Florida.

In Miami, demonstrators will gather at the Torch of Friendship on Biscayne Boulevard, where organizer Raquel Pacheco expects a similarly large turnout.

"We've had over 20 events with zero incidents and zero acts of violence, so we are not the problem," Pacheco said.

Meanwhile, protester John Carlos Oliver plans to march all the way to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach County. While he anticipates encountering supporters of former President Donald Trump, he's calling for peaceful demonstrations.

"If there is a Trump protester, they have every right to use their First Amendment as well," Oliver said.

Officials continue coordinating with organizers across the region, urging peaceful participation and heightened awareness for those traveling near protest sites.