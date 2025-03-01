Funeral held for grandmother, 4 grandchildren killed in Miami Gardens crash

The four children and their grandmother who were killed in last month's multi-vehicle crash in Miami Gardens were laid to rest this weekend.

Rosa Mary Jones and her four grandchildren Ka'Myra Graham, Ireana Johnson, Khamari Graham and A'Zariah McCall were given their final resting place as family and friends said their final goodbyes at a ceremony on Saturday.

Dellaina Harris is the aunt of two of the kids. She knows what she will miss the most about them.

"Their smile, the laughter. Them being with their other siblings," Harris said.

The five were the victims of a deadly crash last month. Police said that Antonio Wilcox Jr. was driving 99 miles per hour and had alcohol in his system when he crashed into them from behind. Police charged Wilcox Jr with vehicular homicide.

"It's always the innocent people who wind up getting hurt," Harris said.

Wilcox's mother told CBS News Miami that her son was living in a shelter in Naples and has suffered from schizophrenia since he was 18.

The family remembers them as a grandmother and her four grandchildren. The community will remember them as the Unforgettable 5.

Rose's sister Bernice Alford said this is not something they'll move on from any time soon.

"It's very hard right now for the family. It's very hard," Alford said. "We gonna all just stay prayed up. Things gonna get better for us."

The mother of the children was injured in the crash. The family told CBS News Miami that she is still in the hospital.