Miami Gardens crash suspect's mom cites manic episode; police point to alcohol in system

MIAMI GARDENS - The mother of a man accused of causing a crash that killed four people, including 3 children, said he was experiencing a "manic" episode, but police said he was under the influence and driving recklessly.

The crash happened Saturday at NW 170 Street and 37th Avenue shortly before 6 p.m.

Antonio Wilcox Jr., 25, was speeding and had alcohol in his system when his SUV slammed into a car carrying three adults and five children, Miami Gardens Police Executive Officer Emmanuel Jeanty said Tuesday during a press conference.

"Mr. Wilcox was driving at approximately 99 mph, accelerating at the point of impact. The throttle was all the way down," Jeanty added. "Mr. Wilcox made a conscious decision to get in that vehicle and drive in a reckless manner with no regard for human life."

Wilcox is being charged with four counts of vehicular homicide.

Mom: Son struggles with mental illness

Wilcox's mother, Tiffany Faulk, told CBS News Miami that her son, who was living in a shelter in Naples, has suffered from schizophrenia since he was 18.

"My son has been dealing with demons a long time," Faulk said, adding that Wilcox does not drink and "was not drunk" at the time of the crash. She believes he had a manic episode.

Prior arrests, pending charges

According to Collier County records, Wilcox was arrested for criminal mischief five years ago, and a battery charge against him was dismissed in 2022.

Wilcox is currently hospitalized with injuries from the crash.

Several members of the same family died in the crash

Those who died have been identified as 51-year-old Rosa Mae Jones, 10-year-old Irena Johnson, 8-year-old Zarina McCall and Kamari Graham.

The family of the three children who died said Jones was their grandmother. The children's mother survived, but remains in the hospital. They said the group was headed to a movie to celebrate the birthday of one of the children who did not survive.

One of the critically injured survivors is 7-year-old Cyrus Rankin, who was in the car with the other victims.

CBS News Miami also spoke with Destiny Rosa, Cyrus' mother, who is by his side at Joe DiMaggio Hospital.

"Right now, he is in critical condition. He is not doing ok. So I am just asking everyone to please, pray. Please pray. All I am asking for is prayers. He means a lot to me. He is my firstborn, my baby. They were just going to the movies to celebrate one child's birthday. He was going with his friend. This was horrible, horrible. Horrible," Rosa said.