Man charged in Miami Gardens crash that killed 4, including 3 children, held without bond

MIAMI - A man has been arrested and charged with four counts of vehicular homicide after allegedly driving 99 mph while under the influence and crashing into a car killing four people, including three children.

Antonio Wilcox, 25, who remains hospitalized from injuries sustained in the crash, was booked into the Broward Main Jail on Tuesday under an out-of-county hold from Miami-Dade County. He is being held without bond as he awaits trial.

The deadly crash occurred Saturday evening at NW 170 Street and 37th Avenue.

According to Miami Gardens Police Executive Officer Emmanuel Jeanty, Wilcox had alcohol in his system and was "accelerating at the point of impact" when his SUV slammed into the victims' car.

"Mr. Wilcox made a conscious decision to get in that vehicle and drive in a reckless manner with no regard for human life," Jeanty said at a press conference.

The victims have been identified as 51-year-old Rosa Mae Jones and three children: 10-year-old Irena Johnson, 8-year-old Zarina McCall and Kamari Graham.

Family members said they were on their way to celebrate a child's birthday at the movies when the crash occurred.

Wilcox's mother, Tiffany Faulk, told CBS News Miami that her son has struggled with schizophrenia for years and was experiencing a manic episode at the time of the crash. She denied that he was intoxicated.

Records show Wilcox has prior arrests, including a criminal mischief charge in Collier County five years ago and a dismissed battery charge in 2022.

Meanwhile, one of the surviving children, 7-year-old Cyrus Rankin, remains in critical condition. His mother, Destiny Rosa, is asking the community for prayers.

"Right now, he is in critical condition. He is not doing OK," Rosa said. "They were just going to the movies to celebrate one child's birthday. This was horrible."

Wilcox's next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.