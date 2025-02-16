13-year-old girl dies week after multi-vehicle Miami Gardens crash, making her 5th victim, father says

MIAMI — A 13-year-old girl is now the fifth victim of last weekend's multi-vehicle crash in Miami Gardens, CBS News Miami has learned.

Ka'Myra Graham Kelvin Graham

Father Kelvin Graham told CBS News Miami that his daughter Ka'Myra Graham died Saturday afternoon. Her death comes a week after the deadly collision claimed the lives of three other children and a grandmother on Feb. 8.

The victims have been identified as 51-year-old Rosa Mae Jones and three children: 10-year-old Irena Johnson, 8-year-old Zarina McCall and Kamari Graham, Ka'Myra's brother.

The children's mother remains hospitalized as of Sunday afternoon, according to the father of two of the children.

Antonio Wilcox, 25, is facing several counts of vehicular homicide as investigators accuse him of speeding at nearly 100 mph when the crash happened last weekend. Authorities also said alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Family members said they were on their way to celebrate a child's birthday at the movies when the crash occurred.

Wilcox's mother, Tiffany Faulk, told CBS News Miami last week that her son has struggled with schizophrenia for years and was experiencing a manic episode at the time of the crash. She denied that he was intoxicated.

Records show Wilcox has prior arrests, including a criminal mischief charge in Collier County five years ago and a dismissed battery charge in 2022.

Meanwhile, one of the surviving children, 7-year-old Cyrus Rankin, remains in critical condition. His mother, Destiny Rosa, is asking the community for prayers.

"Right now, he is in critical condition. He is not doing OK," Rosa said. "They were just going to the movies to celebrate one child's birthday. This was horrible."

Wilcox's next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.