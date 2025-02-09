Witness recalls moments after Miami Gardens crash that killed woman and 4 children

MIAMI — Heartbreaking evidence of a tragedy that left a woman and five children dead on Saturday evening remains at the site of the horrific crash in Miami Gardens.

Now at the spot where three cars landed after being pushed back for a block, a memorial for the five victims who were killed sits. Teddy bears, roses and candles lay in the very spot where they died after being rear-ended.

Miami Gardens Police said Antonio Wilcox Jr., 25, is the driver at fault and is being charged with five counts of vehicular homicide for the one woman and four kids killed.

According to investigators, Wilcox was speeding in a black Kia Sorrento before hitting a white Nissan Altima before colliding both their cars into a Cadillac Escalade. Police said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

As detectives continued investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, one witness spoke with CBS News Miami about what he saw.

"When I parked, like a boom… like I said something happened and I saw the black car with the white car just put it right there and I saw the sedan was down and I was terrified," said Jose Nunez. "My community right now is really, really sad."

At this time, the women and children have not been identified. Meanwhile, Wilcox is pending his toxicology results, which could lead him to face additional charges.

