Father mourns loss of daughters killed in Miami Gardens crash over the weekend

MIAMI GARDENS - A South Florida father is sharing his pain after his children were killed in a horrific crash over the weekend in Miami Gardens.

The crash happened Saturday at NW 170 Street and 37th Avenue shortly before 6 p.m.

According to police, the driver of a Kia Sorento hit a Nissan Altima. The impact sent the Nissan into a Cadillac Escalade before it crashed into a fence.

A woman and four children in the Altima were taken to a hospital but did not survive. Their names have not been released. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said a total of nine people were taken to the hospital.

Ronald McCall is the father of two of the children who died, 11-year-old Ariana and 9-year-old A'zariah.

"They mean the world to me. I love my babies and they're gone, I'll never see them again. It's sad, my little babies, I can't imagine how they felt in the accident. I wish I had been there with them. Imagine the pain they went through in that accident. It's hard to lose your babies and a prayer for the mom too and siblings," McCall said through tears.

Miami Gardens Police said the driver of the Kia, identified as 25-year-old Antonio Wilcox Jr., was speeding when he hit the Altima and that excessive speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

He's being charged with five counts of vehicular homicide. Additional charges may be filed pending the results of a toxicology report.