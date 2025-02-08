9 people, including children, hospitalized after Miami Gardens traffic accident, officials say

MIAMI — Nine people, including children, were taken to the hospital after a major traffic accident in Miami Gardens on Saturday evening, fire officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told CBS News Miami that they are responding to a "mass casualty incident" in the area of NW 170th St. 37 Ave. that came in right before 6 p.m. Crews on the scene said they came across a traffic accident involving multiple people, including three people who were trapped inside and had to be extricated.

Nine people in total are being taken to a Broward County trauma center by ground transport, including four pediatric patients and an adult labeled as trauma alerts, MDFR told CBS News Miami. One pediatric patient was taken to the hospital by air rescue crews.

MDFR did say how old the children involved in the accident were.

Meanwhile, MDFR said three other adults were taken to a Broward hospital by ground transport. MDFR did not say what their conditions were at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.