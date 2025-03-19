Smoke from brush fire could lower air quality over parts of Miami-Dade, upper Florida Keys

A Next Weather Smoke Alert has been issued Wednesday for southern Miami-Dade County and the upper Florida Keys due to the potential for smoke reducing air quality after sunset and continuing overnight.

Weather radar images continued to show significant smoke plumes Wednesday afternoon, with no signs of dissipating.

The smoke originated from a massive brush fire in southern Miami-Dade County, which has already burned 3,600 acres and remained only partially contained as of Wednesday, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Fire crews, including more than 15 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units and personnel from the Florida Forest Service, continued efforts Wednesday to contain the flames.

According to First Weather Alert meteorologist Ivan Cabrera, shifting winds could push smoke into different areas of South Florida, creating hazardous air conditions. Drivers in the affected regions are advised to keep vehicle windows rolled up and use air conditioning in recirculation mode to limit exposure to smoke, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

The fire has also caused major traffic disruptions. Card Sound Road remained closed Wednesday, and U.S. 1's 18-Mile Stretch, which was shut down Tuesday, reopened late that night but continued to experience delays as fire crews intermittently blocked traffic for firefighting efforts.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office cautioned drivers to expect ongoing travel disruptions.

A fire weather warning will go into effect at 11 a.m. Thursday, as winds are expected to pick up ahead of an approaching front, creating conditions for rapid fire spread. Officials said the lack of rain in the forecast and persistent dry conditions could further fuel the wildfire.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Wednesday morning that the fire is expected to burn for several days.