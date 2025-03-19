Mostly sunny and dry across South Florida

Wednesday morning got off to a cool start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The NEXT Weather team is tracking a brush fire in southern Miami-Dade that has forced the closure of Card Sound Road. The wind will play an important role in determining where the smoke from that brush fire will be moving.

Wednesday morning the wind was light and out of the north, some smoke will likely move over parts of extreme southern Miami-Dade and the upper Keys. Later in the day, the wind will shift out of the east and smoke will be steered toward the west.

Rain is not expected to help with the containment of the fire as high pressure is in control providing a very dry, stable atmosphere. It will be mainly dry and mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic and Keys waters.

Here is what to expect over the coming days. NEXT Weather

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week as winds increase out of the southwest. It will be breezy and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. We stay dry and sunny ahead of our next cold front.

By Friday morning lows fall to the upper 50s and highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s.

This weekend will be warmer as we'll wake to the low 60s, afternoon highs will rise to the low 80s. We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine and mainly dry conditions.

Early next week the chance of rain increases with spotty showers on Monday and scattered showers on Tuesday.