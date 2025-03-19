Watch CBS News
Southern Miami-Dade brush fire will likely burn for several days, FHP says

More than 3,000 acres have burned in a massive brush fire in southern Miami-Dade.

Card Sound Road remains closed due to the fire. U.S. 1's 18-Mile Stretch, which was closed for much of the day Tuesday, reopened late to traffic. 

According to the Florida Forest Service, as of Tuesday evening the fire had scorched 3,600 acres and it was only 20% contained. 

There is no rain in the forecast for this week to help with containment as high pressure remains in control providing a very dry, stable atmosphere. The Florida Highway Patrol said Wednesday morning that the fire is expected to burn for several days. 

Firefighting efforts continue

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said more than 15 units, including two water tender trucks and air rescue are working to contain the fire, with air rescue conducting water drops. 

The Florida Forest Service also has about 15 people on the ground. Kevin MacEwen, with the Florida Forest Service, said their number one job is containment.

"Trying to contain it with roads, existing barriers, like power lines and natural barrier," he said. 

While no injuries have been reported, the fire has damaged power lines and communication towers.

Smoke from the fire moved over parts of extreme southern Miami-Dade and the upper Keys on Wednesday morning and early afternoon, pushed by winds from the north. Later in the day, the wind direction will shift to the east, blowing the smoke to the west. 

Those driving in extreme southern Miami-Dade and upper Keys should keep their vehicle's windows rolled up and have the air conditioning set on recirculate, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, to help keep the air inside as clean as possible. 

Drivers should expect heavy delays in and out of the Keys as emergency crews work to fully contain the fire.

