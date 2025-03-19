Florida fire map shows active wildfires in Miami-Dade County and across the state right now

Firefighting efforts continued Wednesday in southern Miami-Dade County, where a massive brush fire burned over 3,000 acres and caused major traffic disruptions in and out of the Florida Keys this week.

Card Sound Road remained closed Wednesday due to the fire. U.S. 1's 18-Mile Stretch, which was closed for much of the day Tuesday, reopened late that night to traffic. Lengthy delays in both directions of the highway were occurring as fire crews intermittently blocked traffic for fire mitigation and air water drops.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday drivers should expect "disruptions in and out of the Florida Keys as the weather/fire mitigation efforts continue to impact traffic." The Florida Highway Patrol said Wednesday morning that the fire is expected to burn for several days.

Florida fire map showing active wildfires

There is no rain in the forecast for this week to help with containment as high pressure remains in control providing a very dry, stable atmosphere for wildfire growth and development. Out of an abundance of caution, a NEXT Weather Alert has been issued for the potential of smoke dropping the air quality over the Upper Keys and Miami-Dade after sunset and continuing overnight.

As of Tuesday evening, the fire had scorched 3,600 acres and it was only 20% contained, according to data provided by the Florida Forest Service.

For the 2025 season, there have been a total of 45 wildfires that have sparked across Florida that have burned 3,972 acres. Out of the 45 fires, the blaze in southern Miami-Dade and 15 other fires remain active.

Firefighting efforts in southern Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said more than 15 units, including two water tender trucks and air rescue, were working to contain the fire, with air rescue conducting water drops.

The Florida Forest Service also had about 15 people on the ground.

Smoke from the fire moved over parts of extreme southern Miami-Dade and the upper Keys on Wednesday morning and early afternoon, pushed by winds from the north. Later in the day, the wind direction shifted to the east, blowing the smoke to the west.

Those driving in extreme southern Miami-Dade and upper Keys should keep their vehicle's windows rolled up and have the air conditioning set on recirculate, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, to help keep the air inside as clean as possible.