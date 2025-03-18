Watch CBS News
Brush fire shuts down all road access to Florida Keys

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Brush fire shuts down all road access to Florida Keys
Vehicle access to and from the Florida Keys is completely shut down Tuesday afternoon as a brush fire in Miami-Dade County forces the closure of both major entry points.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reported that the fire, which broke out shortly before 1:20 p.m., has led to the closure of U.S. 1 in both directions along the 18-Mile Stretch, as well as Card Sound Road in upper Key Largo.

Fire and law enforcement officials, with assistance from the Florida Highway Patrol, have blocked both routes while crews work to contain the blaze.

As of Tuesday evening, 2,000 acres had burned. 

Closures impacting travel

Authorities have shut down U.S. 1 northbound and southbound to allow fire units access to additional water sources.

No injuries have been reported, but officials have not yet provided details on the fire's size or cause.

Travelers heading to or from the Keys should expect significant delays and are advised to seek alternate accommodations if necessary.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

