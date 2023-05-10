Rep. George Santos charged by federal prosecutors, sources say

Sources: Rep. George Santos facing federal charges Sources: Rep. George Santos facing federal charges 02:23

NEW YORK - After months of controversy, Long Island Congressman George Santos now faces federal charges.

While we don't know at this point what the charges are, sources tell CBS News Santos is expected in court Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Brooklyn U.S. attorney told CBS2 there would be "no comment from us."

Santos shuffled out of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's office Tuesday as federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against the New York Republican, telling reporters, "I didn't meet with the speaker."

"It's about time," constituent Joe Taranowski told CBS2.

"I think he's a good man. I really do," constituent Marion Iorio said.

"If he broke the public trust like they're saying he did, then yeah, he should absolutely face the consequences," constituent Ren Wei said.

It's unclear what exactly the charges will be, but the FBI and Justice Department have been investigating Santos' finances and financial disclosures, specifically how he raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for his campaign.

In the beginning of March, the House Ethics Committee confirmed it had opened an investigation into Santos.

His work for a firm accused of a Ponzi scheme drew SEC scrutiny.

"Our member of Congress is a liar, a fraud and a criminal, and he needs to go," Nassau County legislator Josh Lafazan said.

Lafazan is among the many Long Island lawmakers who have been calling for Santos' expulsion from the House for months amid mounting lies about his employment, school and heritage.

The charges alone have no effect on Santos' status as a member of Congress. If convicted, he could be barred from votes on the House floor.

Unless Santos resigns, two-thirds of the House would have to vote to expel him.

Rep. Ritchie Torres was among a group of House Democrats who introduced a bill to expel Santos from Congress.

"If a person is indicted, they're not on committees. They have the right to vote, but they have to go to trial," McCarthy said.

McCarthy maintains he has only told other members to resign after they were found guilty.

"That is my policies and principles on this, and I'd follow the same pattern," he said.

Pressure is mounting from members on both sides of the aisles, though.

"His conduct has been embarrassing and disgraceful, and he should resign as a member of Congress," Congressman Mike Lawler said.

"Speaker McCarthy has a simple choice. Either he enables the corruption of George Santos or he expels him," Torres said.

Santos' office has not returned calls for comment, but this past weekend, he made a promise to CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer on "The Point."

"I won't debate what the investigation entails until it's concluded, and I'll come back on your show and give you a full detail of it," Santos said.

We'll see if he keeps his word.

Santos has been mired in a morass of controversies ignited by revelations, many of which came out after his election to Congress, that he fabricated parts of his biography.

At the State of the Union address, Santos was involved in a tense encounter with Sen. Mitt Romney who reportedly told Santos he didn't belong there.

He further courted controversy by backing a bill to make the AR-15 the "National Gun of the United States".

In February, a prospective aide accused Santos of sexual misconduct, saying Santos groped him when they were alone in his congressional office. Derek Myers said he was alone with Santos in his office on Jan. 25. He said the congressman put his hand on his groin at one point, then invited him to his house that evening.

Myers said he pushed Santos' hand away and left. The job offer was rescinded five days later, he said.

Santos was initially given two Congressional committee assignments, but stepped down from them.

New York State and federal prosecutors announced investigations related to Santos, saying he is the target of complaints to the Federal Election Commission over campaign spending - specifically 37 expenses, all for $199.99, one penny below what's required for a receipt.

The House Ethics Committee also received complaints.

The FBI is also investigating Santos' alleged role in purporting to raise funds for a veteran's dying dog.